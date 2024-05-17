The world's oceans have gone 'crazy', with most coral reefs at risk





According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official, the world's oceans are going crazy, with record high temperatures endangering coral reefs. Derek Manzello, coordinator of NOAA's Coral Reef Watch Program, said at a news conference Thursday that about 60.5%, or nearly two-thirds, of the world's coral reefs have experienced heat stress at levels high enough to cause bleaching, a great threat to health. Coral bleaching occurs as a result of abnormal ocean conditions, such as when water temperatures are unusually warm or cold, or when oceans are more acidic than normal. Corals respond by expelling the tiny photosynthetic algae that live in their tissues, causing the normally colorful marine invertebrates to turn ghostly white. The current threats come on the heels of record marine heat waves that hit most of the world's ocean basins last year. Manzello said the conditions last year were so unusual warmed parts of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico that heat stress levels were literally off the charts of the existing NOAA warning system. We had to add additional levels of bleach alert to properly categorize how hot it was, Manzello said. The agency's updated bleaching alert system, introduced in December, categorizes heat stress on a scale of severity from 1 to 5. For an alert level 5, we are estimating that approximately 80% or more of the corals on a given reef may die, he said. This is analogous to a category 5 storm or cyclone. Daily monitoring of ocean conditions around the world, issued by NOAA's Coral Reef Watchshows bleaching alert level 4 areas in the central Pacific Ocean and off the Atlantic coast of South America, with some alert level 5 bands in the southern Atlantic. The impacts have been widespread, Manzello said: Bleaching has occurred in at least 62 countries and territories since February 2023, including the northern and southern hemispheres of all ocean basins. Manzello added that Atlantic water temperatures, in particular, have been the most unprecedented and extreme, and said that 99.7% of Atlantic reef areas have experienced bleaching-level heat stress over the past year. Bleaching does not necessarily kill corals, but the process makes reefs more susceptible to disease. Last month, NOAA confirmed that the planet is experiencing a global coral bleaching event due to record high ocean temperatures exacerbated by climate change and a natural climate cycle known as El Nio. El Nio events are characterized by warmer than usual sea surface temperatures and tend to exacerbate background warming from climate change. The last global coral bleaching event lasted from 2014 to 2017 and affected 56.1% of the world's reefs, according to NOAA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/ocean-record-heat-coral-bleaching-rcna152637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos