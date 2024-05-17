Ecce homo – Catholic News La Croix International





I first came across this suffocating figure of an enslaved Christ in the 1950s when it was exhibited in Battersea Park in London. Then it was white, clean and stark, a silent presence, the work of sculptor Jacob Epstein. It was carved during 1934-1935 from a block of Subiaco marble. But no one would give the artwork a home until after Epstein's death, when it was offered to Coventry Cathedral by Kathleen Garman. There I met him again, many years later. Standing against a wall in the remains of the old medieval cathedral, destroyed in the first months of World War II, it is still imposing, majestic in its silence and remains a terrifying presence. Nearby, where the high altar had been, is the rough wooden cross formed from the roof timbers that burned in the fire and fell to the ground, along with the many nails that had held the timbers in place. The Sign of the Cross

Someone connected three of them in the form of a cross, and these motifs were later distributed around the world as a sign of reconciliation. All this leads us to question, in this post-Easter season, the placing of the image on our crosses. In the early days of the Church, the cross as a symbol did not show the figure of Christ, but it nevertheless became a sign of the Christian people. The early works did not depict a suffering Christ, but a triumphant Risen Christ, a majestic Christ standing before the Cross. This image is again visible in some churches. We started Lent with a cross of grace marked on the forehead. We walked the journey to the Triduum and witnessed the Ecce Homo. Then followed the mystery of the Nazarene – the passage to Galilee after his crucifixion and the joy of his Resurrection. Now, when we make the sign of the cross, it is our redemption that we accept. + In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit + It is the public sign of our faith, an acknowledgment of who we are, of our faith in the life, suffering and resurrection of Jesus, and the very reason why we cling to the name of Christianity. Chris McDonnell is a retired director from England and a regular contributor to La Croix International.

