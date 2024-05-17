Canadian police say dead American rapist was a serial killer





A man who died in a US prison serving a rape sentence has also been identified as a serial killer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Gary Allen Srery, who died in 2011 in an Idaho prison, strangled four women in the 1970s in Alberta. Srery may be responsible for more unsolved murders and sexual assaults in western Canada, police said. The victims were Eva Dvorak, 14, Patricia “Patsy” McQueen, 14, Melissa Rehorek, 20, and Barbara MacLean, 19. All four women lived in Calgary and disappeared between 1976 and 1977. Their deaths were investigated as suspicious or homicides at the time, but remained unsolved for nearly half a century. “For nearly 50 years, Alberta RCMP have exhausted all investigative tools in an effort to identify the person responsible for these tragic deaths,” Superintendent David Hall said at a news conference Friday. A suspect was finally identified through advanced DNA technology, which allowed investigators to build a family tree using data from public DNA sites and samples found on the victims' bodies. Dvorak and McQueen were in high school in February 1976 when they disappeared while walking together in downtown Calgary. The next day, police said their bodies were found on Highway 1 west of Calgary. Rehorek was a homemaker who had recently moved to Calgary from Ontario for work. Police said her body was found in September 1976 in a canal 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) west of Calgary, also a day after she disappeared. Police said MacClean, who worked at a local food bank at the time of her death, was last seen in February 1977 walking home after a night out at a bar with friends. Her body was found six hours later outside Calgary city limits. Superintendent Hall said that if Srery were still alive, he would face murder charges in the four deaths. Srery was a U.S. citizen who was in Canada illegally at the time of the murders, having fled the U.S. after being accused of rape in California, police said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-69030467 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos