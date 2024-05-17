International
Crisis in Haiti: “I thought it was the end for me”
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI:It used to be very quiet in my neighborhood, says 9-year-old Jean* as he recalls what life used to be like in the Savane Pistachearea of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. I could go to school. I could see the doctor when I was sick. I could play with my friends. And I could eat as much as I wanted.
But everything changed overnight.
Jean says he was playing with some friends near his family's home when he heard loud noises nearby. Was it gunshots? Certainly not, not so close to his home. But as the sounds got closer, he decided to run home to see what was going on. I saw smoke rising into the sky. The houses in the neighborhood were burnt, he says. Our only escape route was through the back door. It all happened so fast. We didn't have time to bring anything.
When we left our neighborhood, we saw people who had been shot lying on the ground, covered in blood. Jean *, 9
Stories like Jeans' have become tragically common in recent months as gun violence has engulfed Port-au-Prince, spreading to the Artibonite department and other areas, forcing thousands of children and their families to flee for safety.
When we left our neighborhood, we saw people who had been shot lying on the ground, covered in blood. We were in the middle of the road and we didn't know what to do, says Jean. To escape the danger, we found somewhere on a hill. We spent the night there but were not noticed.
From bad to worse
The next day, Jean and his family continued their journey, although they did not know where to go next. There were many people in the same situation as us. Seeing all these people with bags and other belongings fleeing their neighborhoods was quite strange, he says.
The Jeans family found shelter, but it was too crowded to stay, so they continued on, looking for a safe place to rest. I was barefoot on the street, says Jean. I was hungry and thirsty. I thought it was the end for me.
UNICEF estimates that 3 million children in Haiti will need humanitarian aid and protection in 2024
The first months of 2024 have been marked by a significant drop in security conditions for families in Haiti, prompted by an increase in protests and demonstrations across the country. Escalating armed violence has turned playgrounds, schools and children's homes into war zones in many parts of Port-au-Prince. It has also restricted the delivery of aid, which is having a devastating impact on some 5.5 million Haitians, including 3 million children who will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2024.
The jeans family found another shelter, but there was not enough room for the whole family. It was really hard, he says. It was hard to watch my father, older brother and uncle leave to find another shelter. I stayed with my mother, sisters, grandmother and aunt.
He told me that bandits had burned our house and even my school.
Fortunately, it didn't take long for the rest of the family to find another place. But a few days later they received terrible news: Jean's father had returned to their old neighborhood to try to retrieve some of the family's belongings, only to find that their house had been destroyed. The family was left with nothing.
He told me that bandits had burned our house and even my school, says Jean.
A safe space for children
Tens of thousands of Haitian children are experiencing horrors that no child should ever be exposed to fearing being separated from their family, walking streets littered with dead bodies, schools burned to the ground, and ultimately the risk of being attacked or killed as they search. somewhere safe to shelter.
Given these conditions, UNICEF and its local partner APADEH are creating Child friendly spaceincluding through mobile teams, to provide displaced children with access to engaging activities to help them cope with their recent experiences and provide them with a semblance of normality.
The children of Haiti need lasting peace
Jean says he is sad because he can't see his father and older brother regularly and because he can't go to school. I don't eat or sleep properly. I keep thinking about my friends. We sleep in this country, but the conditions are not good, he says. But I like to participate in the activities and games organized in the camp. I am learning new things and making new friends on the site.
Ultimately, however, Haiti's children need lasting peace to allow them to return to their communities, their schools, and the lives that have been put on hold while they seek safety.
I want to go home to my family, Jean says. I want to go back to school because my dream is to become a doctor to take care of suffering children.
Read more about UNICEF's response to the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.
UNICEF works around the world to meet the urgent needs of children. Your contribution will make a difference. Please donate today.
* Name changed for security reasons
This story was originally published on unicef.org
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/crisis-haiti-i-thought-it-was-end-me
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: the Dow Jones ends above 40,000 points to cap the last winning week on Wall Street
- Integration of blockchain technology and monopoly
- Crisis in Haiti: “I thought it was the end for me”
- A mild earthquake hits the Emirates, and there are no reports of damage
- Putin, Xi agree to defy US pressure on China to help RussiaExBulletin
- 'Visibly drunk', Lord Ranger banned from Parliament bars after calling people 'fucking useless'
- Tips for Establishing a Daily Meditation Practice | Entertainment
- We didn't play quality cricket and it cost us the whole season: Hardik
- Soo Joo Parks' Velvet Dress Artfully Falls Off Her Body in Cannes
- Google adds new accessibility features to Lookout, Maps, and more | Technology News
- The world's best golfer Scottie Scheffler is charged after the incident with the police
- Sketch artist describes capturing a tense moment between Michael Cohen and Trump lawyer