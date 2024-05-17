International
Fredericton police make arrest after student fight
Fredericton police made an arrest Thursday after what they say was a fight between two high school girls that was captured on video and shared online.
The Anglophone West School District said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred during lunch on April 30 between students at Leo Hayes Middle School.
“A 16-year-old female from Fredericton was arrested following a reported fight between two juvenile females on Cliffe Street,” police said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The individual “has since been released on condition and charges are currently pending,” police said, and an investigation is underway.
Video posted
The district said in a news release that the students were not on school property at the time.
“The school board immediately treated the incident with the utmost seriousness after a citizen reported the physical assault to the police and the police in turn notified the school,” the district said.
A video of the incident, posted Wednesday on YouTube by Canadian Jewish News, shows a young man running up from behind and punching another young man.
Several youths are seen recording the fight on their phones or watching as the pair wrestle on the ground.
Later, an adult enters the frame. He watches the fight and talks to the viewers for 20 seconds before intervening.
“We can categorically confirm that the adults portrayed in this video are not Leo Hayes Middle School teachers or staff members,” the district said.
Eli and Michal Tsurkan identified the student in the video who was initially attacked as their daughter.
“It was a big shock for us,” said Eli Tsurkan in an interview.
“This should never happen again to any child, no matter where [they] where they come from, it is simply unacceptable”.
The parents believe their daughter was targeted because she is an immigrant to Canada from Israel.
“It was not just a simple war,” said Eli Tsurkan.
Fredericton police would not say whether they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
CBC News has not been able to verify the identity of anyone else in the video.
The father demands answers
In addition to the police investigation, Tsurkan wants the school to take the incident seriously.
“I was asking the school if you know the reason [student] attacked? And I don't get an answer,” he said.
“I think the school should provide some information. That's their job, to understand what happened to prevent another incident like this.”
Anglophone West spokesman Paul McIntosh declined to say whether the district considered the incident hate-motivated.
“To protect student privacy, which is a requirement in New Brunswick, we cannot share further details,” he said by email. “The school principal has continued to keep the lines of communication open with the parents.”
In the news release, the district said Leo Hayes Middle School “takes pride in fostering a multicultural and safe space” for students.
Education Minister Bill Hogan confirmed the student was suspended and later returned to school, a response he believes was appropriate.
“It's a terrible thing that happened… however, everyone has to go back and live in the same school,” he said. “So that's where the work has to happen.”
He made a statement to the legislature on Friday to “denounce and condemn the rise of anti-Semitism” and mentioned the incident.
“A recent video of a student fight that took place off school property on Fredericton's north side is disturbing on every level,” he said.
“No one should be attacked or judged based on their religion or culture.”
Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said that if the investigation concludes that this is an act of anti-Semitism, “it takes it to a whole other level”.
“We need to allow the investigation to be completed and allow the Fredericton City Police to do their job.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/fredericton-altercation-students-1.7207879
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Video appears to show Sean Diddy Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016 – Daily Breeze
- Why Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF will struggle in 2024 despite a rally in U.S. stocks
- Fredericton police make arrest after student fight
- Scientists may have solved the mystery behind the Egyptian pyramids BBC News
- PM Modi, Indian bloc leaders exchange barbs and cross swords in Mumbai
- Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy puts sleek, redone Neutra home on the market for $34 million
- Michigan State Football adds transfers Nikai Martinez, Jeremiah Hughes
- Barry Keoghan, Alton Mason and more among the best in menswear at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
- Dawson DECA members gain recognition at the International DECA Conference
- Trump to address NRA convention amid fears of rolling back progress on gun safety | RNA
- Nusantara will take the helm of the capital in August
- Britain and its partners are targeting Russia-North Korea oil-for-arms trade with new sanctions.