Fredericton police make arrest after student fight

Fredericton police made an arrest Thursday after what they say was a fight between two high school girls that was captured on video and shared online.

The Anglophone West School District said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred during lunch on April 30 between students at Leo Hayes Middle School.

“A 16-year-old female from Fredericton was arrested following a reported fight between two juvenile females on Cliffe Street,” police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The individual “has since been released on condition and charges are currently pending,” police said, and an investigation is underway.

Video posted

The district said in a news release that the students were not on school property at the time.

“The school board immediately treated the incident with the utmost seriousness after a citizen reported the physical assault to the police and the police in turn notified the school,” the district said.

A video of the incident, posted Wednesday on YouTube by Canadian Jewish News, shows a young man running up from behind and punching another young man.

Several youths are seen recording the fight on their phones or watching as the pair wrestle on the ground.

Later, an adult enters the frame. He watches the fight and talks to the viewers for 20 seconds before intervening.

“We can categorically confirm that the adults portrayed in this video are not Leo Hayes Middle School teachers or staff members,” the district said.

Eli and Michal Tsurkan identified their daughter as one of the students involved in the fight. The parents believe their daughter was targeted because she is an immigrant from Israel. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Eli and Michal Tsurkan identified the student in the video who was initially attacked as their daughter.

“It was a big shock for us,” said Eli Tsurkan in an interview.

“This should never happen again to any child, no matter where [they] where they come from, it is simply unacceptable”.

The parents believe their daughter was targeted because she is an immigrant to Canada from Israel.

“It was not just a simple war,” said Eli Tsurkan.

Fredericton police would not say whether they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

CBC News has not been able to verify the identity of anyone else in the video.

The father demands answers

In addition to the police investigation, Tsurkan wants the school to take the incident seriously.

“I was asking the school if you know the reason [student] attacked? And I don't get an answer,” he said.

“I think the school should provide some information. That's their job, to understand what happened to prevent another incident like this.”

Anglophone West spokesman Paul McIntosh declined to say whether the district considered the incident hate-motivated.

“To protect student privacy, which is a requirement in New Brunswick, we cannot share further details,” he said by email. “The school principal has continued to keep the lines of communication open with the parents.”

In the news release, the district said Leo Hayes Middle School “takes pride in fostering a multicultural and safe space” for students.

Education Minister Bill Hogan confirmed the student was suspended and later returned to school, a response he believes was appropriate.

“It's a terrible thing that happened… however, everyone has to go back and live in the same school,” he said. “So that's where the work has to happen.”

Education Minister Bill Hogan made a statement to the legislature on Friday to “denounce and condemn the rise of anti-Semitism”. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

He made a statement to the legislature on Friday to “denounce and condemn the rise of anti-Semitism” and mentioned the incident.

“A recent video of a student fight that took place off school property on Fredericton's north side is disturbing on every level,” he said.

“No one should be attacked or judged based on their religion or culture.”

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said that if the investigation concludes that this is an act of anti-Semitism, “it takes it to a whole other level”.

“We need to allow the investigation to be completed and allow the Fredericton City Police to do their job.”