Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the biggest war on the European continent since World War II, but NATO is still the answer, said Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington today, Cavoli said the alliance is united and reacting quickly to Russian President Vladimir Putin's chosen war in Ukraine and steps niton the leaders they are taking today will defend, indeed, every last inch of NATO territory.

Russia continues to undermine freedom and democracy across Europe and beyond, the general said. Even after the end of the war in Ukraine, Russia will remain a threat, he said.

“Russia's illegal, unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine fundamentally changed our strategic landscape,” Cavoli said. “The war in Ukraine has forced us to reassess our long-held goals, our ideas about global security and international relations, and consequently forced us to reexamine how the NATO alliance is structured to deter and defend against our adversaries. “

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the alliance shifted from massive, collective defense operations to crisis management operations, he said. These were characterized by operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan and the Mediterranean.

The general said that NATO countries built small, highly skilled armies that did not expect to face close enemies and had few forces in reserve.

“Everything has changed,” he said. “The war we see in Ukraine couldn't be more different. This war is about hard power. And it's about scale. It's huge. Tens of thousands dead. Hundreds of thousands wounded. Thousands of tanks lost.”

Where NATO forces operated as brigades in the past, the war in Ukraine was about large units — divisions, troops, air forces, fleets, he said.

The alliance needed to revitalize the ability to conduct collective defense, and at the Madrid Summit in 2022, heads of state directed NATO military leaders to do just that. This fundamentally changes the way NATO forces are set up to “operate operationally and geographically to deny our adversaries any advantage they may seek in geography, readiness or field,” Cavoli said. “This, of course, has required an overall modernization of our collective defense system, because we were previously optimized for very different tasks.”

This was the first major change in the alliance's strategy since 1986. NATO's military leaders quickly rewrote their war plans. “The development and adoption of these plans – involving multiple NATO headquarters, 30 and then 32 nations and their militaries and their national defense plans and their sovereignty with all these political and military complexities – has been the single most impressive, collective military achievement I've seen to accomplish these things.”

Plans are in place now. These are classic defense plans with specific geographic descriptions of how, where and with what NATO armies will defend every inch of the alliance, he said.

First of all, plans give military leaders requirements for force structure. “For the first time in almost four decades, the alliance has objective, militarily sound plans based on the description of the forces we require,” he said.

These plans will then guide NATO countries as they make spending decisions.

Second, the new plans provide a blueprint for various delegations of authority for operational decision-making. “Things like moving troops from the staging area to the operational areas, that sort of thing, that doesn't work anymore,” Cavoli said. “To be able to act and react with the speed of relevance, [the Supreme Allied Command, Europe] requires basic military authorities. These are working their way through the new modernized alarm system.”

These permits are on the verge of approval at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Third, the alliance's command and control systems had to change. These systems were good for crisis management, but not for large-scale conflicts. “We needed staffs to understand the terrain intimately, know the population and assess the particular adversary across the border,” he said. “We are now in the process of designing specific geographic areas and we have [been] assigning specific geographic areas to each corps headquarters and naval headquarters, and we're matching divisions and brigades with troops, which allows them to exercise and rehearse together.”

Cavoli said NATO is now also rigorously testing the plans through a renewed training program. An example of this is Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024. This is NATO's largest exercise since 1989, with more than 90,000 troops participating. “We will continue to train like this,” he said. “We are taking every opportunity to iterate and improve our plans and provide the appropriate measure of prevention required at any given time in any given location.”

These changes will require time, concentration and focus across NATO. They will also require non-military adaptation, such as in the defense industrial base, he said.

“It will be difficult, but we are on the right track,” said the general. “The adaptation and transformation of the alliance in recent years has been remarkable. I am confident that we are ready to face any challenge. Our nations remain as committed and united as ever. [in] The world. The world can be a different place than [we] we would hope, but NATO is turning out to be exactly what we need.”