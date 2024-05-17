International
NATO is transforming to protect every inch of the Alliance > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the biggest war on the European continent since World War II, but NATO is still the answer, said Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington today, Cavoli said the alliance is united and reacting quickly to Russian President Vladimir Putin's chosen war in Ukraine and steps niton the leaders they are taking today will defend, indeed, every last inch of NATO territory.
Russia continues to undermine freedom and democracy across Europe and beyond, the general said. Even after the end of the war in Ukraine, Russia will remain a threat, he said.
“Russia's illegal, unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine fundamentally changed our strategic landscape,” Cavoli said. “The war in Ukraine has forced us to reassess our long-held goals, our ideas about global security and international relations, and consequently forced us to reexamine how the NATO alliance is structured to deter and defend against our adversaries. “
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the alliance shifted from massive, collective defense operations to crisis management operations, he said. These were characterized by operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan and the Mediterranean.
The general said that NATO countries built small, highly skilled armies that did not expect to face close enemies and had few forces in reserve.
“Everything has changed,” he said. “The war we see in Ukraine couldn't be more different. This war is about hard power. And it's about scale. It's huge. Tens of thousands dead. Hundreds of thousands wounded. Thousands of tanks lost.”
Where NATO forces operated as brigades in the past, the war in Ukraine was about large units — divisions, troops, air forces, fleets, he said.
The alliance needed to revitalize the ability to conduct collective defense, and at the Madrid Summit in 2022, heads of state directed NATO military leaders to do just that. This fundamentally changes the way NATO forces are set up to “operate operationally and geographically to deny our adversaries any advantage they may seek in geography, readiness or field,” Cavoli said. “This, of course, has required an overall modernization of our collective defense system, because we were previously optimized for very different tasks.”
This was the first major change in the alliance's strategy since 1986. NATO's military leaders quickly rewrote their war plans. “The development and adoption of these plans – involving multiple NATO headquarters, 30 and then 32 nations and their militaries and their national defense plans and their sovereignty with all these political and military complexities – has been the single most impressive, collective military achievement I've seen to accomplish these things.”
Plans are in place now. These are classic defense plans with specific geographic descriptions of how, where and with what NATO armies will defend every inch of the alliance, he said.
First of all, plans give military leaders requirements for force structure. “For the first time in almost four decades, the alliance has objective, militarily sound plans based on the description of the forces we require,” he said.
These plans will then guide NATO countries as they make spending decisions.
Second, the new plans provide a blueprint for various delegations of authority for operational decision-making. “Things like moving troops from the staging area to the operational areas, that sort of thing, that doesn't work anymore,” Cavoli said. “To be able to act and react with the speed of relevance, [the Supreme Allied Command, Europe] requires basic military authorities. These are working their way through the new modernized alarm system.”
These permits are on the verge of approval at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Third, the alliance's command and control systems had to change. These systems were good for crisis management, but not for large-scale conflicts. “We needed staffs to understand the terrain intimately, know the population and assess the particular adversary across the border,” he said. “We are now in the process of designing specific geographic areas and we have [been] assigning specific geographic areas to each corps headquarters and naval headquarters, and we're matching divisions and brigades with troops, which allows them to exercise and rehearse together.”
Cavoli said NATO is now also rigorously testing the plans through a renewed training program. An example of this is Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024. This is NATO's largest exercise since 1989, with more than 90,000 troops participating. “We will continue to train like this,” he said. “We are taking every opportunity to iterate and improve our plans and provide the appropriate measure of prevention required at any given time in any given location.”
These changes will require time, concentration and focus across NATO. They will also require non-military adaptation, such as in the defense industrial base, he said.
“It will be difficult, but we are on the right track,” said the general. “The adaptation and transformation of the alliance in recent years has been remarkable. I am confident that we are ready to face any challenge. Our nations remain as committed and united as ever. [in] The world. The world can be a different place than [we] we would hope, but NATO is turning out to be exactly what we need.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3779387/eucom-commander-nato-is-transforming-to-defend-every-inch-of-the-alliance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why 24/7 Trading May Be Inevitable
- NATO is transforming to protect every inch of the Alliance > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Turkish Kobane Trial Sentences Kurdish Politicians to Decades in Prison
- Video appears to show Sean Diddy Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016 – Daily Breeze
- Why Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF will struggle in 2024 despite a rally in U.S. stocks
- Fredericton police make arrest after student fight
- Scientists may have solved the mystery behind the Egyptian pyramids BBC News
- PM Modi, Indian bloc leaders exchange barbs and cross swords in Mumbai
- Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy puts sleek, redone Neutra home on the market for $34 million
- Michigan State Football adds transfers Nikai Martinez, Jeremiah Hughes
- Barry Keoghan, Alton Mason and more among the best in menswear at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
- Dawson DECA members gain recognition at the International DECA Conference