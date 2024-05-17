The second top cyber leader this week will leave federal service





Eric Goldstein, assistant executive director for cybersecurity for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is leaving federal service after more than three years. CISA confirmed that his last day will be in June, but did not say exactly when. A CISA spokesman did not say who would act in his place after Goldstein's departure. Matt Hartman serves as Goldstein's deputy. Goldstein joined CISA in February 2021 from the private sector where he was head of cybersecurity policy, strategy and regulation for Goldman Sachs. In his role at CISA, he oversaw a variety of initiatives to protect and strengthen federal civilian agencies and the nation's critical infrastructure against cyber threats. CISA Director Jen Easterly praised the Goldsteins' contributions over the past few years. I could not be more proud of the work Eric Goldstein has done to move CISA forward as an agency. He has helped catalyze an agency-wide shift toward data-driven risk reduction and built a comprehensive team that has enabled CISA and our partners to confront the serious cyber threats facing our country, Easterly said. in a statement. Under Erics brilliant leadership, we pioneered new models of operational collaboration, reshaped our ability to detect and address cyber risks, and shifted the balance toward building technology that is secure by design. I consider myself fortunate to be Eric's teammate and know that he will carry his commitment to a secure and resilient nation forward into his next adventure. Federal Cyber ​​Leaders on the Move Goldstein's decision to leave the government comes two days after Chris DeRusha, the federal chief information security officer, announced his decision to move on. The departures of DeRusha and now Goldstein are also causing some other changes throughout CISA. Mike Duffy, the associate director for capacity building in the cyber division, is taking a detail to be the acting Federal CISO. In addition to the Duffys' departure, even briefly, CISA has also seen several other top cyber leaders walk out the door, including Sean Connelly, who led the federal zero-trust and Trusted Internet Connections efforts. Among his accomplishments during his time at CISA include leading an effort to create CISA's first strategic cyber plan last summer, which he said will fundamentally change how the agency operates, how it prioritizes resources and how they work with their stakeholders. During his tenure, CISA issued seven emergency cyber directives to agencies, including one in April about Russian hackers taking advantage of a Microsoft vulnerability, to address immediate threats. Another major focus over the past three years has been the Federal Enterprise Improvement Team (FEIT), which the agency funded through part of the $650 million CISA received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This was Goldstein's second stint in government. He worked from 2013 to 2017 at CISA's predecessor agency, the National Defense and Programs Directorate, in various roles including policy advisor for Federal Network Resilience, branch chief for Cybersecurity Partnerships and Engagement, senior advisor to assistant secretary for cybersecurity and senior adviser to the under secretary. CNN first reported the Goldsteins' departure. Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/people/2024/05/second-senior-cyber-leader-this-week-to-exit-federal-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

