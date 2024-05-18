Corpus news and announcements

IN THIS EDITION:

The 7th Regiment

Meet the 7th Regiment Color Guard staff for the 2024 season.

Academy

The Arizona corps unveiled its 2024 four-person media team.

battalion

Those interested in filling open positions in the Battalion's brass and color guard sections may attend the May 24-25 corps camp in Heber, Utah.

Blue Devils

The Blue Devils' 2024 production is titled, “The Romantics.” The corps also announced its repertoire selections, which will feature music from the Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer.

Blue Devils B

Blue Devils B announced the title of the 2024 corps program, “Sacred Geometry.”

Blue Stars

The La Crosse, Wisconsin band invites fans to attend its 60th anniversary banquet on July 6.

Blue coats

Fans can purchase limited-edition merchandise featuring images from the 2024 production of the Bluecoats, which has yet to be fully revealed.

Boston Crusaders

The Boston Crusaders welcomed Tom Santino back to the corps brass staff for 2024. Santino worked with the Crusaders in the early 2000s.

Crown of Carolina

Carolina Crown is seeking volunteers to assist the 2024 troops in a variety of areas.

cavaliers

Meet The Cavaliers' 2024 audio team, led by caption manager Matthew Black.

Crusader

Crossmen unveiled production corps for its 50th anniversary season. The show is titled, “The Lush Life.”

caregivers

Guardians still has drum major openings with its 2024 corps.

Jersey Surf

Jersey Surf has a limited number of positions still open in the 2024 color guard.

Les Stentors

Check out photos from Les Stentors' May training camp.

Boy Scouts of Madison

The 2024 Madison Scouts color guard has open positions. Follow the troupe's instructions on how to waive the audition fee.

Mandarins

The Mandarins announced the title of the 2024 corps program, “Vieux Carré,” featuring the music of Wynton Marsalis, Trombone Shorty and more.

Music city

The Nashville, Tennessee corps is hiring for a variety of positions on its 2024 summer tourney team.

Pacific Ridge

Pacific Crest is hosting three major leadership and drumming educational camps in June, powered by Ultimate Drill Book.

Ghost Regiment

Phantom Regiment announced the headline act for its 70th anniversary graduating corps, which is being organized to perform in 2026.

The rhythm of the river city

River City Rhythm has positions open for the 2024 season in its bronze and color guard sections.

Santa Clara Vanguard

The Santa Clara Vanguard will partner with the University of North Texas College of Wind Studies for a one-day educational event on July 18 in Denton, Texas.

Seattle Cascades

The Seattle Cascades announced its 2024 health and wellness team, led by Natalie Ligtenberg, MSAT, ATC, LAT.

Spartans

The Nashua, New Hampshire troupe invites fans and followers to support its campaign for an improved food service trailer.

Ship

The ship has two openings for synthesizer performers in its 2024 forward ensemble, as well as brass and color guard positions.

DCI All Ages Updates

Cincinnati tradition

The Cincinnati tradition invites followers to visit an exhibit of local art, the proceeds of which will benefit the troops. The exhibition is set for May 18 in Eastgate, Ohio.

Saints of Columbus

The Columbus Saints have three open bass drum positions and a handful of brass positions available in its 2024 corps. Those interested can attend a corps tryout on May 18 in Groveport, Ohio.

Fusion Core

Fusion Core shared a pair of photos from their recent tryout camp in Newton, New Jersey.

Govenaires

The St. Peter, Minnesota band has an immediate opening in its bass drum section.

Hawthorne Caballeros

The Hawthorne Caballeros will appear in a number of parades in New Jersey and Connecticut throughout May, June and early July.

Reading Buccaneers

The Reading Buccaneers' first public performance of its 2024 show musical is set for May 18 in Robesonia, Pennsylvania.

Rogues Hollow Regiment

Rogues Hollow Regiment introduced its 2024 hit staff, which is led by headliner Patt Brubaker.

Skyliners

Skyliners has open positions in all sections of its 2024 corps.

Sunrisers

The next Sunrisers trial camp is scheduled for May 18 and 19 at Kings Park, New York.

White Sabers

The White Sabers announced the title of its 2024 production, “Aurora.”

SoundSport Updates

Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps – El Paso, Texas

Arsenal has open positions in its brass, color guard and front ensemble sections and will host a tryout camp May 17-19 in San Elizario, Texas.

Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps – Geneseo, IL

Conquest's next tryout camp opportunity will take place on May 18 in East Moline, Illinois.

Eclipse Drum & Bugle Corps – Indianapolis, IN

Those looking to audition for Eclipse can attend the ensemble's rehearsal camp on May 18-19 in Lebanon, Indiana. Video auditions for the Indianapolis-based troupe close June 1.

Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID

The Boise Gems' next tryout camp is scheduled for May 18 in Boise, Idaho. The ensemble has a handful of openings in each section.

Sky Ryders – Hutchinson, KS

The SoundSport Ensemble of Sky Ryders will host two days of rehearsals July 15-16 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The ensemble will host another show on July 16.

Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK

Zephyrus introduced Maddie Marshall as his drum assistant for 2024. Marshall served in the same role in 2023.

