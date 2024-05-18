International
Aer Lingus lands at Denver International Airport from Dublin with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on board
Aer Lingus touched down at Denver International Airport for the first time from Dublin, Ireland with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on board.
The flight also carried business, tourism and civic leaders, led by Johnston and DIA CEO Phil Washington. Johnston also declared May 17, 2024, as Aer Lingus' Inaugural Denver Flight Celebration Day.
“Over the past week, our delegation had the opportunity to strengthen the commercial and cultural ties between Denver and Dublin,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.. “Our conversations with leaders across a range of industry sectors in Ireland will directly support tourism and businesses in both cities and we look forward to seeing the results from this partnership.”
DIA officials say the plane stayed on the ground for less than two hours before taking off on its first trip from the Mile High City to Dublin.
Passengers departing on the inaugural flight from Denver enjoyed a celebratory send-off with city officials, along with representatives from Aer Lingus, Tourism Ireland and the Irish government.
“We thank Aer Lingus for their tremendous investment in the Denver market,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “These new non-stop flights to Dublin directly support DEN's Vision 100 pillar of expanding our global connections and further enhance Denver's position as a global city.”
The new Aer Lingus service to Dublin is estimated to produce over $65 million in annual economic impact to the Colorado economy and support the creation of more than 400 new jobs across the state, generating over $25 million in additional wages, according to DIA officials.
