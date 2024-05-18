Irish interest in NFL heats up as league looks for more international cities to host games | News, Sports, Jobs

LONDON (AP) – Several hundred thousand Irish viewers got a tutorial from Charlie Smyth on the difference between lining up a kick in Gaelic football versus a field goal in American football.

Smyth, who had just signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints, said humbly “The Late Late Show” national audience that an NFL quarterback must react quickly.

“You don't have all day to see the ball,” explained the 22-year-old Smyth. “You just have to go and hit it.”

Almost as quickly, Ireland has become part of the NFL's international playbook. With Irish interest in the sport growing, Dublin is under consideration to potentially join the league's growing list of international cities hosting a regular season game.

“We've seen in the last 12 to 24 months an increase in interest there.” Henry Hodgson, general manager of the NFL's UK office, said Irish social media activity, merchandise sales, ticket purchases for London games and Super Bowl ratings.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered into a partnership with the influential Gaelic Athletic Association to coincide with the NFL giving the team marketing rights in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Jacksonville Jaguars also have the same rights, and the New York Jets added Ireland this year.

There is also a new wave of GAA players getting NFL shots as forwards. Smyth signed a three-year deal with Saints after coming through the league's International Player Pathway program in the same class as Louis Rees-Zammit. Rutgers' Jude McAtamney signed with the New York Giants and Mark Jackson hit the Steelers' rookie minicamp.

To reflect the Irish trend, the NFL changed its UK social media handles to include Ireland. The Steelers, Jaguars and Jets also all went on location in Ireland to announce one of their NFL draft picks last month.

“Having a presence at all is such a massive change from where it was even 10 years ago.” said Stevie Howlin, a software engineer and Jaguar fan who announced the draft pick from Dublin. “Say if you wanted to buy a shirt you'd have to go all over Cork – where I was living at the time – to try and find it and there was never any guarantee you'd find one, whereas now most sporting goods stores have NFL jerseys.”

The NFL will also be in Dublin this summer to inspect Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

Five games will be played internationally in 2024, and the league plans to grow to eight or nine by 2025. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he envisions playing 16 international games on an annual basis eventually.

The Steelers played the Chicago Bears in the 1997 preseason at Croke Park. The GAA-owned stadium has a capacity of 82,300.

Aviva, which has 51,700, has been hosting college football games for several years.

“There is a feasibility study, as we will call it, in a number of different European cities and Dublin is one of them.” Hodgson said. “Looking at stadiums, getting local meetings … we'll take all that information, digest it and determine what the next steps are.

“This is something that is happening in Dublin, it is happening in Paris for example, and a number of other cities around the world as well.” he added.

GAA spokesman Alan Milton said the organization – which is hugely influential in Irish society – will be “Most welcoming of any event here” but added that a regular season game is the preference as “The next natural step.” This will not only provide an increase in income for the amateur organisation, but also international exposure for the stadium, which has historical significance in Ireland's struggle for independence.

Brazil is hosting its first NFL game this coming season, when the league will play three games in England and one game in Germany. Spain will be added to the list in 2025.

As international consumer markets go, Ireland would be the smallest so far.

“At the moment we are looking more at the depth of fans and the opportunity to grow the fan base in the market rather than looking at revenue.” said Hodgson.

Other European locations will be considered, although Hodgson declined to specify more cities.

“We continue to look and have interest in all major cities across Europe. Right now, Paris, Dublin – obviously we're going to Madrid in 2025 – those are the ones we're most focused on in Europe.” he said.

The match against Spain will be played at Real Madrid's renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which includes a soccer field that is being pulled out to make way for an artificial turf field that could be used for American football. Tottenham Hotspur's stadium has a similar system.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 6 – the eve of Brazil's Independence Day.

Although the stadium capacity is under 50,000, Brazil offers the NFL a massive market. Research group IBOPE Repucom estimates the NFL has more than 30 million fans in soccer-mad Brazil.

NFLBrasil on Instagram has 903,000 followers – the highest among the league's international accounts on the platform. About 2.5 million Brazilians watched last year's Super Bowl, according to TV ratings groups.

The NFL had prepared its last two international destinations — it sent Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to Brazil last offseason to visit Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian who plays for Real Madrid. It has 4.5 million views on Youtube.

AP Sports writer Mauricio Savarese contributed from Brazil.