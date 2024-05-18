International students risk immigration status to join Gaza protests | Israel's War on Gaza News

New York, New York Israel's war in Gaza is personal for Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil.

A 29-year-old Palestinian refugee raised in Syria, Khalil wanted to get involved in campus activism against the war, but he was nervous.

Khalili faced a common dilemma for international students: He was in the United States on an F-1 student visa. His ability to remain in the country depended on his continued enrollment as a full-time student.

But participating in a protest, including the camping that took place on Columbia's lawn last month, meant the risk of suspension and other penalties that could jeopardize his registration status.

From the beginning I decided to stay out of the public eye and away from media attention or high-risk activities, Khalil said. I considered camping high risk.

Instead, he chose to be a lead negotiator for Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a student group that pushes school administrators to sever ties with Israel and groups involved in abuses against Palestinians.

I am one of the lucky ones who are able to defend the rights of Palestinians, of people who are being killed again in Palestine, Khalil said, calling his advocacy work literally the bare minimum I could do.

Khalil explained that he worked closely with the university to ensure that his activities would not land him in trouble. Based on his conversations with school officials, he thought it was unlikely he would face punishment.

However, on April 30, Khalil received an email from Columbia administrators saying he had been suspended, citing his alleged participation in the camp.

I was shocked, Halili said. It was ridiculous that they would suspend the negotiator.

Legal risk

However, a day later, before Khalil could appeal the decision, the university sent him an email saying his suspension had been lifted.

After reviewing our records and reviewing the evidence with Columbia University Public Safety, it has been decided to lift your temporary suspension, the short three-sentence email said.

Khalil said he even received a call from Columbia University's president's office apologizing for the mistake.

But legal experts and civil rights advocates warn that even temporary suspensions could have dire consequences for students who depend on educational visas to stay in the country.

Naz Ahmad, co-founder of the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility project at the CUNY School of Law, told Al Jazeera that when a student visa holder is no longer enrolled full-time, the university is required to report the student to the Department of Homeland Security within 21 days.

That department oversees immigration services for the US government. Students must then make plans to leave or risk possible expulsion proceedings.

If they don't leave immediately, they would start accumulating illegal presence, Ahmad said. And it can affect their ability to reapply in the future for other benefits.

Ann Block, a senior staff attorney at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, told Al Jazeera that most schools have a designated official to monitor the status of international students.

They're generally international student advisors and they're the ones who help people get into school, get their visas to come to school from abroad first, and usually help advise them, Block explained.

Even outside of an academic context, non-citizens face the possibility of higher consequences if they choose to protest.

While noncitizens enjoy the same civil rights as American citizens, including the right to free speech, experts said laws like the Patriot Act could limit how those protections are enforced.

Enacted after the 9/11 attacks, the Patriot Act includes broad language that could be used to interpret protests as terrorist activity, according to civil rights attorney and New York University professor Elizabeth OuYang.

And the law empowers the government to restrict immigration for anyone involved in such activity, she added.

Section 411 of the Patriot Act bars entry to non-citizens who have used their prominent position with anyone within any country to support or support terrorist activity, OuYang said.

And what constitutes terrorist activity? And that's where the United States Secretary of State has broad discretion to interpret it.

Avoiding the front line

The high level of scrutiny of campus protests has reinforced fears that such consequences could be caused.

After all, criticism of Israel is a sensitive topic in the US, the country's longtime ally.

While a study published in May showed that 97 percent of American campus protests were peaceful, politicians on both sides of the aisle have continued to raise fears of violence and anti-Semitic hatred.

Just last week, Republican representative Andy Ogles introduced an invoice called the Study Abroad Act that would revoke student visas for unlawful riots or protests and for other purposes.

He cited the recent wave of university protests as a motivation for sponsoring the legislation and compared the demonstrators to terrorists.

Many elite American universities have damaged their hard-earned reputations by opening their doors to impressionable terrorist sympathizers, Ogles told The Daily Caller, a right-wing website.

Several international students who spoke to Al Jazeera said the charged political atmosphere has forced them to avoid protests altogether.

We can't risk as international students even getting caught in the act, said a journalism student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who requested anonymity to speak freely.

Another student added that he doesn't even feel comfortable reporting on the protests live for UCLA Radio, the student-run station where he works.

Other students explained that they have pursued peripheral roles in the protests, offering supplies and services rather than hosting encampments and clashing with the police.

An undocumented Columbia University student originally from Mexico said she joined a supply platoon to help distribute materials and move tents. She asked to be identified only by her first initial, A.

None of this means no danger, she said. I feel like I can find my way out. But I won't necessarily put myself in front of a policeman.

On April 29, student organizers at Columbia even warned their classmates over megaphones to leave the camp if they were to attend the school on a visa, fearing suspensions. A, the undocumented student, said her parents also encouraged her not to participate in the protest.

It's just so hard to be trans when it would go against my beliefs, she explained. I can't watch children die.

A cooling effect

A Columbia student from South Africa, who requested anonymity out of concern for her immigration status, said it was, in fact, the American tradition of campus activism that drew her to the school.

I came here knowing that there were protests against apartheid in South Africa. There were protests in '68 about Vietnam, about Harlem, she said.

But after facing disciplinary warnings for her activism this year, she explained she had to step back.

The combination of xenophobia and extreme surveillance make the way I choose to participate in this movement different than if I were a citizen, she said.

Police crackdowns on campus protests have also had a chilling effect, several international students told Al Jazeera.

Estimates put the number of campus protesters arrested over the past month north of 2,000. Only this Thursday 47 people at the University of California, Irvine, were taken into custody, according to campus officials.

Olya, a Columbia undergraduate from Thailand, was among those who attended the camp at her school in the early days. She gave Al Jazeera only her first name, also citing immigration concerns.

But when school administrators set a deadline for the protesters to disperse or face suspension, Olya decided she had reached her limit.

That's when I stopped going to the camp more often because it made me realize that I really don't know what the administrators are going to do, Olya said.

I think my fear of being arrested may overshadow my interest in advocacy and activism in general. Especially in this country.