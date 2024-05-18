Unpaid carers forced to pay DWP 250m in overpayments





Unpaid carers must pay more than 250 million after many were unknowingly overpaid their compensation, new figures show. The government is seeking to recover money from more than 134,000 carers. Carer's Allowance must be repaid in full if a strict income limit is exceeded by even a few pence. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it was “advancing an improved notification strategy” to alert carers to overpayments. Wren Seaward, a full-time carer for her husband John, who is confined to a wheelchair due to severe osteoarthritis, must pay £245 a month after being unwittingly hit with £5,000 in overpayments. This has put a “significant financial strain” and “makes a lot of the things we could do at home to make John's life easier… very difficult to access,” she told BBC. The couple admit they missed letters from the DWP reminding them to report any changes in circumstances, but say they were overwhelmed with correspondence after their daughter's death in a car crash. Unpaid carers who provide care for someone for more than 35 hours a week are entitled to Carer's Allowance. However they are only eligible if they earn less than £151 a week after tax. If this is exceeded after a change of circumstances – such as overtime or a modest pay rise – they are no longer eligible and must pay any compensation received in full. The latest figures were released by the DWP following a parliamentary question from Labor MP Sir Stephen Timms. The data shows that more than twice as many women are in debt due to overpayments, roughly in line with the proportion receiving Carer's Allowance. The DWP has previously said that “claimants have a responsibility to inform the DWP of any changes in their circumstances that may affect their award and it is right that we recover taxpayers' money where this has not happened”. But carers have told the BBC they were unaware they had exceeded the threshold until they were informed years later, by which time the sums had run into the thousands.

