International
Gaza: US, international volunteer doctors trapped in hospital by Israeli attack
CAIRO (AP) 35 American and other international doctors came to Gaza in volunteer teams to help one of the few hospital grounds still functioning. They brought suitcases full of medical supplies and had trained for one of the worst war zones in the world. They knew the health care system was broken and overwhelmed.
The reality is even worse than they imagined, they say.
Children with horrific amputations. Patients with burns and wounds filled with maggots. Rampant infections. Palestinian doctors and nurses who are beyond exhausted after seven months of treating endless waves of wounded civilians in Israel's war with Hamas.
I didn't expect (it) to be this bad, said Dr. Ammar Ghanem, an ICU specialist from Detroit with the Syrian American Medical Society. You hear the news but you can't really understand it…too bad until you come and see it.
The Israeli incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah has done fueled the chaos. On May 6, Israeli troops captured the Rafah crossing in Egypt, closing the main point of entry and exit for international humanitarian workers. The teams were stranded beyond the scheduled end of their two-week mission.
On Friday, days after the teams were due to leave, talks between US and Israeli authorities yielded results and some of the doctors were able to leave Gaza. However, at least 14, including three Americans, chose to stay, according to one of the organizations, the Palestinian American Medical Association. US-based non-profit medical group FAJR Scientific, which organized a second team of volunteers, could not immediately be reached. The White House said 17 Americans left Gaza on Friday and at least three chose to stay behind.
Those who fled included Ghanem, who said the 15-mile journey from the hospital to the Kerem Shalom crossing took more than four hours after the explosions erupted around them. He described some tense moments, such as when an Israeli tank at the crossing hit the medical convoy.
The tank moved and blocked our way and they pointed their guns (at) us. So that was a scary moment, Ghanem said.
The 14 Palestinian American Medical Association doctors who stayed behind include American Adam Hamawy. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth credits Hamawy with saving her life when, as a military helicopter pilot in Iraq in 2004, she was hit by an RPG, causing injuries that cost her legs.
Three of the US citizen doctors on our teams refused to leave without a formal replacement plan for them, said association president Mustafa Muslen.
The two international teams have been working since early May at the European General Hospital, just outside Rafah, the largest hospital still operating in southern Gaza. The volunteers are mostly American surgeons, but include medical professionals from Britain, Australia, Egypt, Jordan, Oman and other countries.
The World Health Organization said the UN, which coordinates the visits of volunteer teams, is in talks with Israel to resume the movement of aid workers in and out of Gaza. The Israeli military said it had no comment.
The doctors' mission gave them a first-hand look at a health system that has been devastated by the Israeli offensive in Gaza, caused by Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel. Nearly two dozen hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning, and the remaining dozen are only partially working. The Israeli campaign has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians and injured more than 79,000, according to Gaza health officials. Almost 500 health workers are among the dead.
The army's nearly 2-week operation in Rafah has sent more than 600,000 Palestinians out of the city and scattered across southern Gaza. Most of the Palestinian staff of the European Hospitals left to help the families find new accommodation. As a result, foreign volunteers are stretched between medical emergencies and other tasks, such as finding patients inside the hospital. There is no staff to record where incoming wounded are placed. The medicine that the teams brought with them is running out.
Thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge in the hospital. Outside, sewage overflows into the streets and drinking water is brackish or contaminated, spreading disease. The road to the hospital from Rafah is now unsafe: The United Nations says an Israeli tank fired on a marked UN vehicle on the road on Monday, killing one UN security officer and wounding another.
When the attack on Rafah began, FAJR Scientifics 17 doctors were living in a hostel in the city. With no warning from the Israeli army to evacuate, the team was stunned by the bombs that fell several hundred meters from the clearly marked house, said Mosab Nasser, CEO of FAJR.
They got out, still wearing their scrubs, and moved to the European Hospital, where the other team was staying.
Dr. Mohamed Tahir, an orthopedic surgeon from London with FAJR, performs multiple surgeries a day on little sleep. He was often awakened by bombs rocking the hospital. Work is hectic. He recalled opening a chest to stop the bleeding, before there was time to get him to the operating room. The man died.
Tahir said that when the attack on Rafah began, Palestinian colleagues at the hospital nervously asked if the volunteers would leave.
It makes my heart feel very heavy, Tahiri said. Palestinian staff know that when the teams leave they have no protection; and this could mean that this hospital returns to Shifa, which is a very real possibility. Israeli forces attacked the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the largest territories, for the second time in March, leaving it in ruins. Israel claims that Hamas uses hospitals as command centers and shelter, a charge Gaza health officials deny.
The patients that Tahiri saved continue him. Tahiri and the other surgeons operated for hours on a man with severe wounds to his skull and abdomen and shrapnel in his back. They did a second surgery on Wednesday night.
I looked at my colleagues and said: You know what? If this patient survives — just this patient — everything we've done, or everything we've been through, will be worth it, Tahir said.
Dr. Ahlia Kattan, an anesthesiologist and ICU physician from California with FAJR, said her most difficult case was a 4-year-old boy, the same age as her son, who arrived with more than 75% burns. his body. his lungs and spleen were broken. He did not survive.
He reminded me so much of my son, she said, holding back tears. Everyone has different stories here that they take home with them.
Aggravating all the volunteers, Kattan said, is the guilt we were already feeling when we left, that we could escape to safety.
___
Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report from Washington.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/gaza-foreign-doctors-trapped-israel-hamas-b826803dfb08362d1e76de3ce3bdbf8c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Experts predict the Northern Lights will soon reappear across the UK | northern lights
- What Google AI means for you and your search results
- Gaza: US, international volunteer doctors trapped in hospital by Israeli attack
- Local recap: Buccaneer tennis to state finals, D2 track regional results | Sport
- The 18 Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion trends to know
- Check out our high-tech gifts for graduates and dads.
- Tesla faces tough task to win shareholder vote, chairman warns
- Could Turkey really become an aircraft carrier power?
- PDIP did not invite Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin to the national working meeting, this is the reason
- Tyrian White case: the new IHC bench will plead against Imran Khan on May 21
- Brexit allowed UK to act quickly on Russia and Ukraine, says Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
- About Workload Manager custom rules | Google Cloud