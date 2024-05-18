International
Recent failures provide renewed motivation News, Sports, Jobs
The last two fishing trips that yielded few results are motivating me this weekend as I look to settle the score against those who mess with the big bass.
Many agree that bass are not particularly difficult to catch. They'll hit on anything – under most circumstances – but can get restless when their mood is reversed.
My last two visits to favorite lakes apparently coincided with extreme moods, as the bass closed their noses and ignored my offers. Two trips yielded just enough fish to whet my appetite for revenge.
So today and tomorrow I'll be out there blowing the water with my best efforts to get back into shape against fish that have been my favorite quarries for decades. They might whip me once or twice, but the third time it's my turn to turn the score around.
I'm going with a new game plan, adjusted in the recognition that even though the calendar says bass should be cooperative, they may not be as brave as I might think.
Competitors in a variety of sports know that they must adjust on game day when previous results have not been up to par. Just like I have to change my swing when my golf ball goes wrong, I know I can't keep hitting the bass with tactics that didn't work last time.
There is no question, the bass here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are switching between eating and spawning. Our early spring brought bass out in the shallows weeks ahead of schedule and many have already spawned.
While last week I noticed large sticks of several-day-old mouthguards stored by bass, it is a fact that some of our local fish showed up a few weeks ago and others will spawn later in May or even June. In other words, fish don't do all their work at once.
The key this weekend will be finding fish that are in the mood to eat or defend. It is also possible that some are nesting. It sounds simple, but as I mentioned earlier, this is a time when the bass is especially unstable.
Bass that have not yet moved into spawning grounds will aggressively hunt bluegill, yellow perch and shad. Their body clocks tell them it's time to eat.
Bass after spawning behave differently based on their gender. Females retreat to deeper water in the days after they spawn and remain fairly inactive for a week or two while they regain strength. Males take over guard duty and stand in the nest to protect the eggs from predatory gills.
When the eggs hatch, the fry gather in large schools that look like clouds of black dots. Males stay under schools and in the shadows of vegetation and hard cover to avoid hungry predators.
Nested fish are fairly easy to identify. Anglers spot them as pairs of fish hovering over light-colored spots spread over sand and gravel.
Pre-spawners will attack a variety of baits. Anglers will catch both males and females and can count on some of the biggest fish of the year.
Post-spawn catches will mostly be bass attacking lures that they mistake for invasive bluegills and perch. Nesting fish can be baited with plastic baits dragged onto the beds and tightened in a way that induces the fish to absorb the lure.
I will take my cues from what I observe and adjust accordingly. After 40 years in the game, I'm confident I have something up my sleeve for the bass that swims in front of my boat.
Jack Wollitz is the author of “Ordinary Fisherman”, a book about “why” who directs the fishermen. He loves reader emails. [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/sports/local-sports/2024/05/recent-failures-provide-renewed-motivation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recent failures provide renewed motivation News, Sports, Jobs
- For the first time, I understand why reasonable people will vote for Donald Trump
- PM Modi stresses need for strong government, says Pakistan already had bombs and now has a begging bowl
- Broward man commits suicide after shooting two nephews before painful birthday
- AI has the potential to transform internet search. Our overview of Google AI shows you how.
- In a debate over the school's name, it's not just parents who are tied to the past
- Tyrian White case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan should be repeated
- Will Jr NTR make his shirtless debut in Bollywood?
- 'My job as a player is to leave table tennis in a better place': Manika Batra
- Belgian startup launches pillow technology that lets anyone surf perfect waves
- A real FOMO earthquake – Inklings News
- Government commits to involving Papuans in sugar self-sufficiency project