Recent failures provide renewed motivation News, Sports, Jobs

The last two fishing trips that yielded few results are motivating me this weekend as I look to settle the score against those who mess with the big bass.

Many agree that bass are not particularly difficult to catch. They'll hit on anything – under most circumstances – but can get restless when their mood is reversed.

My last two visits to favorite lakes apparently coincided with extreme moods, as the bass closed their noses and ignored my offers. Two trips yielded just enough fish to whet my appetite for revenge.

So today and tomorrow I'll be out there blowing the water with my best efforts to get back into shape against fish that have been my favorite quarries for decades. They might whip me once or twice, but the third time it's my turn to turn the score around.

I'm going with a new game plan, adjusted in the recognition that even though the calendar says bass should be cooperative, they may not be as brave as I might think.

Competitors in a variety of sports know that they must adjust on game day when previous results have not been up to par. Just like I have to change my swing when my golf ball goes wrong, I know I can't keep hitting the bass with tactics that didn't work last time.

There is no question, the bass here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are switching between eating and spawning. Our early spring brought bass out in the shallows weeks ahead of schedule and many have already spawned.

While last week I noticed large sticks of several-day-old mouthguards stored by bass, it is a fact that some of our local fish showed up a few weeks ago and others will spawn later in May or even June. In other words, fish don't do all their work at once.

The key this weekend will be finding fish that are in the mood to eat or defend. It is also possible that some are nesting. It sounds simple, but as I mentioned earlier, this is a time when the bass is especially unstable.

Bass that have not yet moved into spawning grounds will aggressively hunt bluegill, yellow perch and shad. Their body clocks tell them it's time to eat.

Bass after spawning behave differently based on their gender. Females retreat to deeper water in the days after they spawn and remain fairly inactive for a week or two while they regain strength. Males take over guard duty and stand in the nest to protect the eggs from predatory gills.

When the eggs hatch, the fry gather in large schools that look like clouds of black dots. Males stay under schools and in the shadows of vegetation and hard cover to avoid hungry predators.

Nested fish are fairly easy to identify. Anglers spot them as pairs of fish hovering over light-colored spots spread over sand and gravel.

Pre-spawners will attack a variety of baits. Anglers will catch both males and females and can count on some of the biggest fish of the year.

Post-spawn catches will mostly be bass attacking lures that they mistake for invasive bluegills and perch. Nesting fish can be baited with plastic baits dragged onto the beds and tightened in a way that induces the fish to absorb the lure.

I will take my cues from what I observe and adjust accordingly. After 40 years in the game, I'm confident I have something up my sleeve for the bass that swims in front of my boat.

Jack Wollitz is the author of “Ordinary Fisherman”, a book about “why” who directs the fishermen. He loves reader emails. [email protected]