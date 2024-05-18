International
In a debate over the school's name, it's not just parents who are tied to the past
In 1951, William Faulkner wrote: “The past is never dead. It is not even the past.” It's a line that's been bouncing around in my head for the past week, ever since I read the news of a school district in Virginia that voted to turn back the clock. How? from renaming two schools named after Confederate generals. And what struck me the most when I read about the change was not that adults were arguing about names. It was the children.
In 2020, at the height of the nation's “racial reckoning,” two Shenandoah-area schools had initially changed their names in order to distance themselves from the legacy of racism those names represented. But within just a few years, the tide was turning back. So after a couple more years of debate, Mountain View High School will now again be Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary School will be Ashby-Lee Elementary School, after Turner Ashby and Robert E. Lee.
It's no big surprise to me that some of the older school graduates would have fought to get those names back. We've talked before Code switching about the idea that school symbols, mascots and names often end up developing a sort of mythical significance to the people who grew up with them. And this is not just the case for white people who are willing to entertain racist referents. My colleague, Gene Demby, has written about a predominantly black school district that quietly decided to keep his name that of a notorious slave owner. “We all undertake the difficult mental gymnastics of making room for ugly cultural objects when they are familiar, when our personal memories are wrapped up in them,” Gene wrote at the time.
[Editor’s note: This is an excerpt of Code Switch’s Up All Night newsletter. You can sign up here.]
But what about the new students involved? Turns out they were separate, just like adults, despite not having the same nostalgic associations with Stonewall and co. Some described the names of the Confederacy as hostile and inhospitable. But others wanted the old names back like an eighth grader who, as my colleague reported, told the county board“I'd like to have a name that I'm proud of… Not only do I want to have my own [Future Farmers of America] jacket says Stonewall as I enter high school, but I also wish my year-round jerseys said Stonewall.”
Which seems like a telling example of how things like pride can pass for better or worse.
It has become a cliché for parents to look at their young children and see a kind of purity and innocence. “My kids don't watch the race“, they will say. But decades and decades of research have suggested otherwise 6-month-old babies have already begun to distinguish between different racesand she by elementary school, children are aware of things like racial stereotypes and hierarchies. From high school, this is reflected in their friend groups. And as children grow up, their tastes, politics and beliefs are deeply shaped by their parents. Much is made of the generational differences of young people making up for the shortcomings of their parents. But a recent Pew research study found this out between 80 and 90 percent of teenagers share the same political beliefs as their parents. So, by some metrics, young people are much more likely to become their parents than to correct for them.
Which means that if children are our future, as that old saw goes, then my past will also be our future. Otherwise: If we *adults* want a better world, maybe we should stop fantasizing that the next generation will save us and do a little more work to save ourselves.
Copyright 2024 NPR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wesa.fm/2024-05-18/in-a-debate-over-a-school-name-its-not-just-parents-who-are-attached-to-the-past
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Torrey Pines wins twice to punch ticket to the SoCal boys tennis final
- Southwest Airlines' new approach to technology jolts me out of my seat
- In a debate over the school's name, it's not just parents who are tied to the past
- PTI calls for rehearing of Tyrienne case to try to keep Imran in prison
- Donald Trump suggests the White House owes him an apology for a 'mock trial'
- Student designs winning poster for charity fashion show – Sentinel and Enterprise
- Google confirms generous new Pixel deal will be honored
- PM Modi won't debate with me as he can't answer questions on Adani links, says Rahul
- Nadhim Zahawi says it was a mistake for Tories to force Boris Johnson out of 10th place | Nadhim Zahawi
- Dabney Coleman, who starred in '9 to 5' and 'Tootsie,' dies at 92ExBulletin
- Best college and NFL football road trips for BYU, Utah and Utah State fans, Desert News
- New Scale Award Addressing Challenges in the Technology Industry