Georgia's president vetoes controversial foreign agent bill | News of the protests
President Salome Zourabichvili says the law is Russian in its essence, but parliament is expected to override the veto.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has vetoed the foreign influence bill that has sparked unprecedented protests in the country and warnings from Brussels that the move would undermine Tbilisi's European Union aspirations.
But Zourabichvilis' veto on Saturday is likely to only delay the proposed legislation, not block it. Parliament can override the veto with an additional vote.
Today I vetoed the law, which is essentially Russian and contradicts our constitution, Zourabichvili said in a televised statement.
Today I vetoed the Russian law. This law, in its essence and spirit, is fundamentally Russian, contrary to our constitution and all European standards. So it represents an obstacle to our European path.
This law must be repealed! pic.twitter.com/yNCGI7jqaF
Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) May 18, 2024
Critics have said the bill resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent. The bill requires non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets with more than 20 percent of their funding to come from outside Georgia to be registered as bodies pursuing the interests of a foreign power.
If they refuse to do so and disclose sensitive information about foreign funding, they face a fine of 25,000 lari ($9,360), followed by an additional fine of 20,000 lari ($7,490) for each month of non-compliance afterwards.
On Tuesday, the Parliament of Georgia approved the bill proposed by the Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2022.
The party has enough votes in parliament to override the president's veto with a simple majority.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who belongs to Georgian Dream, has signaled his party's willingness to consider changes proposed by Zourabichvilis to the law if she puts them in her veto document.
But Zourabichvili, who is at odds with the ruling party, has ruled out entering into false, artificial, deceptive negotiations with the Georgian Dream.
Giorgi Revishvili, a political analyst, told Al Jazeera that despite Georgian Dream having the majority to override the veto, it was important for the president to take this step.
The president rightly said how [foreign agents law] it is a Russian law and contradicts all European standards, Revisvili said.
There is also a fundamental change in the political landscape with the younger generation becoming more and more involved in politics. Youth is the driving force behind these protests, he added.
The foreign agents bill has had mass protests against it rock Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, in recent weeks.
NGOs and media organizations fear they will be forced to close if they do not comply. Eka Gigauri, head of the Georgia branch of Transparency International, the anti-corruption NGO that has operated in the country for 24 years, told France24, The implication would be that they could freeze our assets.
Critics have argued that the bill would limit media freedom and jeopardize the country's bid to join the EU.
Opponents of the bill also said the bill would bring Georgia closer to Russia. The two former Soviet countries have had a strained relationship since Georgia's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, warned on May 1 that Georgia was at a crossroads.
EU member states are very clear that if this law is approved it will be a serious obstacle for Georgia in its European perspective, added the EU spokesman, Peter Stano.
Georgia applied to join the EU in 2022 and was granted candidate status in December last year.
The US has also urged Georgia against passing the bill, saying it would be inconsistent with its stated goal of joining the EU and having a relationship with NATO.
The Georgian Dream party has insisted it is committed to joining the EU and portrays the draft law as aiming to increase the transparency of NGO funding.
