Trucks roll through new US pier in Gaza | News, Sports, Jobs

Trucks roll through new US pier in Gaza
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trucks carrying much-needed aid to the Gaza Strip rolled through a newly built U.S. pier and into the besieged enclave for the first time Friday after Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting prevented the shipment of food and other supplies.
The shipment is the first in an operation that US military officials predict could be up to 150 trucks a day as Israel presses on the southern city of Rafah in its seven-month offensive against Hamas. At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “More than 300 pallets” the aid was in initial delivery and was delivered to the UN, which was preparing it for distribution.
Kirby said the US has received indications of this “Some of that aid was already going to Gaza.”
But the US, UN and aid groups warn that the floating pier project is not a substitute for ground shipments that could bring all the food, water and fuel Gaza needs. Before the war, more than 500 trucks entered the Palestinian territory on an average day.
The success of the operation also remains tenuous due to the risk of militant attack, logistical obstacles and increasing fuel shortages for aid trucks due to the Israeli blockade of Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack. The militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages in that attack in southern Israel. The Israeli offensive has since killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, local health officials say, while hundreds more have been killed in the West Bank.
Aid agencies say they are running out of food in southern Gaza, while the UN's World Food Program says famine has already taken hold in northern Gaza.
Troops finished installing the floating pier on Thursday, and the US military's Central Command said the first aid arrived in Gaza at 9 a.m. on Friday. He said no US troops went ashore in the operation.
The Pentagon said no backlog was expected in the distribution process. The US plan is for the United Nations, through the World Food Program, to take responsibility for the aid once it leaves the docks. This will include coordinating the arrival of empty trucks and registering them, overseeing the transfer of goods arriving via the floating dock to trucks and their delivery to warehouses across Gaza, and finally delivering supplies to aid groups. for distribution.
The WFP said on Friday evening that the aid that had arrived through the pier had been transported to its warehouses in Deir al-Balah and was ready for collection and distribution.
The UK said part of its aid to Gaza was in the first shipment to come ashore, including the first of 8,400 kits to provide temporary shelter made from plastic sheets. And it said more aid, including 2,000 additional shelter kits, 900 tents, five forklift trucks and 9,200 hygiene kits, would follow in the coming weeks.
“This is the culmination of a joint Herculean international effort.” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “We know that the sea route is not the only answer. We need to see more land routes open, including the Rafah crossing, to ensure that much more aid reaches civilians who are in desperate need of help.”
The UN's humanitarian aid coordination agency said the start of the operation was welcome but not a replacement for ground deliveries.
“I think everyone in the operation has said: Any help in Gaza is welcome from any avenue.” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told reporters in Geneva on Friday. Getting help to people in Gaza “It cannot and should not depend on a floating bank far from where the needs are most acute.”
Anastasia Moran, an associate director of the International Rescue Committee, argues that the scaffolding is actually diverting attention from the growing humanitarian crisis.
During the last two months, “The sea route has taken time, energy and resources at a time when aid has not increased.” she said. “And now that the sea route is up and running, land crossings are effectively closed.”
During the nine-day period between May 6, when Israel launched the Rafah offensive, and May 15, a total of 154 trucks carrying food and 156 flour entered Gaza through three land crossings, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday. Haq also warned this week that almost no fuel is getting through.
Israel fears that Hamas will use fuel in the war, but it maintains that it does not impose restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and blames the UN for delays in the distribution of goods entering Gaza. Under pressure from the US, Israel has opened a pair of crossings to send aid to the territory's hard-hit north in recent weeks.
She said that a series of attacks by Hamas on the main crossing, Kerem Shalom, have interrupted the flow of goods. The UN says fighting, Israeli fire and chaotic security conditions have hampered the delivery. There have also been violent protests by Israelis that cut off aid shipments.
Israel recently captured the Rafah border crossing in its push against Hamas around that town on the Egyptian border, raising fears for the safety of civilians while also cutting off the main entrance for aid to the Gaza Strip.
US President Joe Biden commissioned the pier project, which is expected to cost $320 million. The aid shipments will be deposited at a port facility built by the Israelis southwest of Gaza City. The US has been coordinating closely with Israel on how to protect the ships and personnel working on the beach.
Concern for the safety of aid workers was highlighted last month when an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, whose travel had been coordinated with Israeli officials. The group had also brought aid from the sea.
Pentagon officials have made it clear that security conditions will be closely monitored and could prompt a closure of the seaway, even temporarily. Already, the site has come under mortar fire during its construction, and Hamas has threatened to target any foreign forces that “conquer” The Gaza Strip.
Israeli forces are responsible for security ashore, but there are also two US Navy warships nearby that can protect US troops and others.
Aid for the sea route is collected and inspected in Cyprus, then loaded onto ships and taken some 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the huge floating dock off the coast of Gaza. There, the pallets are transferred to trucks that are then transferred to Army boats, which will transfer the trucks from the pier to a waterway anchored on the beach. After the trucks drop off the aid, they return to the boats.
