2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule
The 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament is here. The bracket was announced on Sunday, May 12 on an ESPN2 selection show. Regional action will take place May 17-19, followed by super regionals May 23-26. The tournament culminates with the eight-team 2024 Women's College World Series, beginning May 30 in Oklahoma City.
AUTO-BID TRACK: Every conference tournament champion and auto-bid
The 2023 Women's College World Series Finals ended with Oklahoma defeating Florida State to win a third straight national championship. Below you can find all the information about the 2024 DI softball tournament.
2024 NCAA DI softball tournament bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the 2024 bracket
2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament Schedule
Here are the key dates for the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament:
- Selection display: May 12 at 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
- Regional: May 16/17-19
- Super Regional: May 23-25 or May 24-26
- Women's College World Series: May 30-June 6/7 in Oklahoma City
2024 DI regional softball(May 17-19)
*All Eastern times
Austin Regional Austin, Texas
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Norman Regional Norman, Oklahoma
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Knoxville Regional Knoxville, Tennessee
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Gainesville Regional Gainesville, Florida
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Stillwater Regional Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Los Angeles Regional Los Angeles, California
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Columbia Regional Columbia, Missouri
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Stanford Regional Stanford, California
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Baton Rouge Regional Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Durham Regional Durham, North Carolina
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
- Monday, May 20
- Game 7if necessary| 2:30 in the afternoon
Athens Regional Athens, Georgia
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Fayetteville Regional Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Lafayette Regional Lafayette, Louisiana
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Tuscaloosa Regional Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Tallahassee Regional Tallahassee, Florida
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
Bryan-College Station Regional Bryan-College Station, Texas
- Friday, May 17
- Saturday, May 18
- Sunday, May 19
2024 Women's College World Series Schedule (all times ET)
May 30
- Game 1:TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN
- Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN
- Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. |ESPN2
- Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
May 31
- Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2
- Game 6: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
June 1
- Game 7: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C
- Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN
June 2
- Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C
- Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPNU
June 3
- Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN
- Game 12 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN
- Game 13: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2
- Game 14 (if necessary): 21:30 | ESPN2
June 5
- WCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 8pm | ESPN
June 6
- Game 2 of the WCWS Finals: TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 p.m. | ESPN
June 7
- WCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 p.m. | ESPN
How the championship works: Regionals in 16 countries are double elimination and are scheduled for May 16/17-19. The 16 winners advance to the super regionals and play a two-team, best-of-three series either May 23-25 or May 24-26. The eight winners earn berths to the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The WCWS begins on May 30 in a double-elimination format. The bottom two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship starting June 5.
How to get tickets to the Women's College World Series
You canbuy WCWS 2024 tickets here.The Women's College World Series is played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
SoftballChampionship: Upcoming dates
|REGIONALS
|SUPER REGIONALS
|WCWS
|2025
|May 16-18
|May 22-25
|May 29 – June 6
|2026
|May 15-17
|May 21-24
|May 28 – June 5
|2027
|May 21-23
|May 27-30
|June 3-11
Women's College World Series Championship History
Below is the complete, year-by-year history of the NCAA DI softball national championship since 1982.
|YEAR
|champion (record)
|coach
|outcome
|The candidate
|YOUR
|2023
|*Oklahoma (61-1)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|State of Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2022
|*Oklahoma (59-3)
|Patty Gasso
|10-5
|TEXAS
|Oklahoma City
|2021
|Oklahoma (56-4)
|Patty Gasso
|5-1
|State of Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|*UCLA (56-6)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonnie Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwest
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*#UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, California.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, California
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Garman kumar
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
* Indicates teams undefeated in final series.
#-UCLA's 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions
|
