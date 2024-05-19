Connect with us

International

2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule

2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule

 


The 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament is here. The bracket was announced on Sunday, May 12 on an ESPN2 selection show. Regional action will take place May 17-19, followed by super regionals May 23-26. The tournament culminates with the eight-team 2024 Women's College World Series, beginning May 30 in Oklahoma City.

AUTO-BID TRACK: Every conference tournament champion and auto-bid

The 2023 Women's College World Series Finals ended with Oklahoma defeating Florida State to win a third straight national championship. Below you can find all the information about the 2024 DI softball tournament.

2024 NCAA DI softball tournament bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 2024 bracket

2024 DI softball tournament bracket

2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament Schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament:

  • Selection display: May 12 at 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
  • Regional: May 16/17-19
  • Super Regional: May 23-25 ​​or May 24-26
  • Women's College World Series: May 30-June 6/7 in Oklahoma City

2024 DI regional softball(May 17-19)

*All Eastern times

Austin Regional Austin, Texas

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Norman Regional Norman, Oklahoma

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Knoxville Regional Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Gainesville Regional Gainesville, Florida

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Stillwater Regional Stillwater, Oklahoma

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Los Angeles Regional Los Angeles, California

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Columbia Regional Columbia, Missouri

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Stanford Regional Stanford, California

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Baton Rouge Regional Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Durham Regional Durham, North Carolina

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19
  • Monday, May 20
    • Game 7if necessary| 2:30 in the afternoon

Athens Regional Athens, Georgia

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Fayetteville Regional Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Lafayette Regional Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Tuscaloosa Regional Tuscaloosa, Alabama

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Tallahassee Regional Tallahassee, Florida

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

Bryan-College Station Regional Bryan-College Station, Texas

  • Friday, May 17
  • Saturday, May 18
  • Sunday, May 19

2024 Women's College World Series Schedule (all times ET)

May 30

  • Game 1:TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN
  • Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN
  • Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. |ESPN2
  • Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

May 31

  • Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Game 6: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

June 1

  • Game 7: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C
  • Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN

June 2

  • Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C
  • Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPNU

June 3

  • Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN
  • Game 12 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN
  • Game 13: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Game 14 (if necessary): 21:30 | ESPN2

June 5

  • WCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 8pm | ESPN

June 6

  • Game 2 of the WCWS Finals: TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 p.m. | ESPN

June 7

  • WCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 p.m. | ESPN

How the championship works: Regionals in 16 countries are double elimination and are scheduled for May 16/17-19. The 16 winners advance to the super regionals and play a two-team, best-of-three series either May 23-25 ​​or May 24-26. The eight winners earn berths to the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The WCWS begins on May 30 in a double-elimination format. The bottom two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship starting June 5.

How to get tickets to the Women's College World Series

You canbuy WCWS 2024 tickets here.The Women's College World Series is played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SoftballChampionship: Upcoming dates

REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS WCWS
2025 May 16-18 May 22-25 May 29 – June 6
2026 May 15-17 May 21-24 May 28 – June 5
2027 May 21-23 May 27-30 June 3-11

Women's College World Series Championship History

Below is the complete, year-by-year history of the NCAA DI softball national championship since 1982.

YEAR champion (record) coach outcome The candidate YOUR
2023 *Oklahoma (61-1) Patty Gasso 3-1 State of Florida Oklahoma City
2022 *Oklahoma (59-3) Patty Gasso 10-5 TEXAS Oklahoma City
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 State of Florida Oklahoma City
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonnie Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwest Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, California.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, California
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Garman kumar 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

* Indicates teams undefeated in final series.

#-UCLA's 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/softball/article/2024-05-18/2024-ncaa-softball-bracket-womens-college-world-series-scores-schedule

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: