Some stolen World War II 10th Mountain Division artifacts and memorabilia have been found
The 10th Mountain Division Living History Group says their trailer was stolen in Englewood on April 13. It was full of authentic World War II artifacts and memorabilia worth tens of thousands of dollars that the group uses to preserve and share the story of the military skiers and mountaineers who trained in Colorado during World War II.
They feared the priceless items were gone forever, but this week, they had good news to share: police had found the trailer containing about half of the stolen items.
On Saturday, the 10th Mountain Division Living History Group unloaded the items found in Littleton, taking inventory of treasures thought to have been lost.
“There are four left of the 50 we had, so somebody has the other 45,” David Little, president of the 10th Mountain Division Life History Group, said of a series of grenade sightings.
“It took us about 40-plus years to put all these things together and overnight some thieves just thought it was a great idea to steal our trailer. They don't understand its value and its historical value and the history of Colorado behind it,” said Michael Voelkelt, a member of the 10th Mountain Life History Group.
After weeks of waiting, Little got the call he had been praying for.
“The Englewood police found the trailer for us and found about half of the contents. Fortunately some of the things that are going to be hard to replace were found. Our tents, our camouflage nets, that kind of thing, but there's a lot of ancillary stuff. the equipment that was in the trailer that's now gone and gone forever we think,” Little said.
The group is still missing many irreplaceable artifacts.
“Original army tables and chairs, we lost our field kitchen, our cook stove, we lost a couple pairs of army skis,” Little said.
What about the culprits? No arrests have been made yet. Englewood police are still investigating and could not say how the items were found.
But Little says the keen eyes of a news viewer played a key role. He hopes more items will be noticed.
“Keep an eye out for these things showing up at a local garage sale or online or someone selling them locally,” Little said.
The group is also seeking donations of authentic WWII items. The money the group raised through an online fundraiser will be used to replace lost items and improve the group's security.
“Replacements are something we're looking for, and these are original World War II artifacts, so they're not going to be things we can just randomly go out and pick up at the local thrift store,” Little said.
Pak says that what was found is enough for the group to continue with their mission.
“We're here to keep the history of the 10th Mountain Division alive,” Voelkelt said.
The group has plans to hold a Memorial Day event in Leadville with a former commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division.
