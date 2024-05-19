Groundbreaking progress achieved in Member States' negotiations on changes to the International Health Regulations (IHR)





In a historic moment for global public health, States Parties today agreed in principle to a major, ground-breaking package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005). These changes are based on over 300 proposals made by countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They aim to improve countries' ability to prepare for, detect and respond to Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs) and will form part of a package to be presented to the World Health Assembly (WHA). The WHA runs from May 27 to June 1, 2024. Negotiators will meet again next week to complete their work on some remaining issues that need to be finalized. The IHR, which was first adopted by the World Health Assembly in 1969 and last revised in 2005, was designed to maximize collective efforts to manage public health events while minimizing disruption to them in travel and trade. They have 196 States Parties, which include all 194 WHO Member States plus Liechtenstein and the Holy See. These Parties have led the IHR amendment process through the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (WGIHR). The resumed session of the eighth WGIHR meeting ended today. This process has run parallel to one intergovernmental process to develop an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The draft pandemic agreement, with the member state-led negotiation process resuming on May 20, will also go to the World Health Assembly. “The International Health Regulations have served the world well for nearly 20 years, but our collective experience in using this vital tool to manage multiple public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown important areas in which they can be strengthened for the benefit of all 196 States Parties,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This is historic. Countries are united around improved international mechanisms to protect every person in the world and future generations from the impact of epidemics and pandemics, with a commitment to equality and solidarity. I thank all member states for their unwavering commitment.” WGIHR co-chair Dr Ashley Bloomfield, from New Zealand, said: “It has been a long but very productive and satisfying process to reach consensus on most of the proposed amendments. This shows the importance the world places on being able to prepare effectively and better respond to epidemic and pandemic threats, and that there is a strong international consensus on how to act on international public health protection. The co-chairman of WGIHR, Dr. Abdullah Assiri, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “The amendment to the International Health Regulations reflects the critical need to strengthen our collective defenses against current and future public health threats, all while firmly adhering to the principle of national sovereignty and respect of equality. Today, we are united around a series of powerful changes that will make international cooperation more effective and easier to implement.” A potential new pandemic agreement and amended IHRs would be complementary international instruments drafted and negotiated by Member States to help countries better protect their peoples from future pandemic threats. The IHR focuses on building the capacity of countries to detect and respond to public health events that may take on international dimensions, while the draft pandemic agreement focuses on a coordinated international response to pandemics, with equitable access to vaccines , therapy and diagnostics in the center.

