Questions and answers: The terrible consequences of global warming on the earth's oceans

From our affiliate partner Living on Earth, public radio environmental news magazinean interview with Bob Bewyn, a staff writer at Inside Climate News, based in Austria.

Many of the effects of climate disruption are already underway. One place that gets hit particularly hard is the ocean.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the seas have absorbed more than 90 percent of the thermal energy trapped by greenhouse gases since the beginning of the industrial age. And as with IPCC scientists, marine scientists are overcome with grief and despair as their work suffers in the face of the climate crisis.

Bob Berwyn, a reporter for Inside Climate News, has been on the ocean beat for more than a decade and has seen this ecological grief repeatedly throughout the course of his reporting. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AYNSLEY O'NEILL: What are some of the impacts that scientists have observed?

BOB BERWYN: Going back a few years, there have been a lot of mass die-offs of all different kinds of marine organisms. The first time they were really well documented was in 2003 in the Mediterranean, when ocean scientists there looked at what are called benthic organisms that live in shallow water on the seabed, mixed with sand and small stone snails and crustaceans. little ones. They documented an almost complete extinction of some of these species after just a single marine heat wave.

Inside Climate News reporter Bob Berwyn Then, if you fast forward a few years, we've had heat wave conditions in the Pacific Ocean that have resulted in or contributed to the die-off of marine mammals, some of which starved to death because the extreme heat in the ocean made food Theirs. the supply goes elsewhere. There was a starfish die-off that has been linked in some ways to very warm ocean conditions in the Pacific. There have also been mass die-offs of seabirds. Other impacts include things like toxic algal blooms that in turn affect animals. There have been documented cases of fish and birds dying because they ate algae or crustaceans that had a toxic algae with them. The impacts are quite intense and quite widespread.

O'NEILL: With these ocean heat waves, I saw you cite a statistic from a climate scientist in New Zealand, and it was pretty scary. Can you tell me a little more about that?

BERWYN: Fifteen years ago, people weren't talking about marine heatwaves as much because they happened infrequently and affected small areas. In the last 10 years, they've started to spread so far, get so big and last so long that it's really hard for almost any ocean scientist to ignore them.

Just a few weeks ago, scientist Ben Noll in New Zealand calculated the extent of current marine heat wave conditions, and heat wave conditions extended over about a third of the world's oceans, which is like having heat waves in North America and South America. , Europe and Asia all at the same time are just big, big spaces.

O'NEILL: During your reporting, you spoke with a scientist named Jennifer Lavers, who studies seabirds. What did she tell you?

BERWYN: She's been studying around Western Australia and studying seabird colonies for several decades. She noticed that these ocean heat waves in recent years have really started to affect these seabird colonies. She was quite worried about it. She said that sometimes when she describes her work to people, she now feels like her research is documenting the extinction of the species she studies, the meat-footed shearwater. And it's just one of many ocean species, birds and others, that are really being affected by these ocean heatwaves.

O'NEILL: You've been on this beat for some time, covering the ocean. What have you seen in terms of ocean health progress, or perhaps the lack thereof?

BERWYN: A lot of the scientists that Jennifer's not the only one that I've talked to have a real sense of grief and sadness, watching this incredible living system fall apart in real time and it's invisible to a lot of people because it's beneath the surface of waters.

It gets in the news when there's a big fish that dies, then there's a day or two where you have pictures on the front pages of websites and newspapers if there's a large expanse of dead fish. These kinds of things have been going on in the ocean all along, only most of the time no one sees it. There have been studies in the last couple of years warning that we are headed for some of the largest ocean mass extinctions known from the fossil record.

Looking at the fossils, we can say, wow, at this time when the earth warmed very quickly 350 million years ago, more than 90 percent of all organisms in the ocean died. And we're not at that point yet. But these studies say we are moving in that direction.

O'NEILL: In the northern hemisphere, summer is right around the corner. We are keeping an eye on the hurricane season about to start in the tropical North Atlantic. And one of the main factors in the formation of hurricanes is, of course, the temperature of the sea surface. What have you heard about the effects of ocean heat waves on these massive storms?

BERWYN: The part of the Atlantic that you're talking about is also what hurricane experts call the core development region, that strip of Atlantic between Africa and the Caribbean.

What some hurricane scientists have written and posted on social media is that this area is as warm now as it usually is in mid-July, when hurricane season really kicks into high gear. They are pointing out that, combined with several other factors, this heat is a warning sign that the hurricane season could be very, very active this year. And there's a lot of research from recent years that shows that the warmer the oceans are, the stronger hurricanes can be and that they get extra moisture because the warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.

When some of these storms make landfall, there have been climate attribution studies that show some hurricanes have dropped a certain percentage more precipitation than they would have in a colder climate. All in all, this extreme heat and long-term heat wave over that part of the Atlantic is a warning that we could be in for a really tough hurricane season.

This part of the Atlantic has been in record warmth for months and months. Sometimes, I question whether heat wave is really the right name, because when you think of a heat wave on earth, you think of an event that has a definite start date and an end date, right? Like, Wow, last summer's heat wave was horrible, it lasted two weeks! But these things in the ocean have been going on for months.

O'NEILL: What was your take from the scientists you talked to here? What was the common feeling?

BERWYN: I think they are waving and have been for a while a big red flag about the threat of global warming to marine life very, very broadly. And so, threat to people, because these are changes that will potentially threaten food supplies.

Predictions for the tropical oceans are that by the end of the century, they will be so warm that there will be no fish at all in the world's tropical oceans. There is no fish that is adapted to the temperatures predicted for the tropics just north and south of the equator. And evolution doesn't happen that fast. It's not like a new species of fish could evolve within seventy years to fill that ecological niche. You will have millions of people living in tropical areas who will lose an important source of food.

My main takeaway from talking to many of these scientists is that we need to stop global warming and hopefully slow the warming of the oceans as well, and slow this trend of more and more heat and more and more extreme heat in the oceans. really damaging these ecosystems.