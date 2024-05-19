Jawbone of sperm whale washed up in New Zealand stolenExBulletin





change the subtitles Department of Conservation (NZ)

Department of Conservation (NZ) The jawbone of a nearly 50-foot sperm whale that washed ashore on Oreti Beach in New Zealand's southernmost region has been hacked off with a chainsaw and stolen, according to New Zealand Department of Conservation. In a DOC press release on Monday, officials noted that the act is illegal under the country's Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1978. Violators can face fines of up to about US$150,000. “Someone came along with a chainsaw and took the jaw,” said DOC Senior Ranger Rosalind Cole. Because of the markings on the remaining whale bones and the tire tracks leading to the carcass, the DOC believes that humans removed the jawbone rather than cleaning the animals. While the act is illegal, it is also considered disrespectful to iwi, a social unit of the indigenous Mori people on the island nation. Whale bones are considered precious treasures, also known as taonga, in Mori culture. Earlier this year, indigenous leaders from New Zealand, along with leaders from Tahiti, Tonga and the Cook Islands, signed a treaty giving whales legal status. Mori conservationist Mere Takoko told NPR that the treaty lays the groundwork for further legislation to protect the whales, or as the Mori call them, the sacred ancestors of indigenous Polynesians. Kai Rongo Muriel Johnstone, a Mori elder, said the rnaka, or tribal council, is “extremely upset” that the dead whale on Oreti Beach was not “given due respect” according to Mori traditions and customs. “We recognize and treat whales as the Rangatira (Chiefs) of the sea and as such deserve proper protocols spoken over them. This includes a farewell speech and appropriate karakia [prayers]”It is clear that someone knows the value of these taonga and has deliberately removed and stolen the jawbone,” Johnstone said. Other stolen whale jaws This is not the first time a beached whale's jawbone has been stolen from a beach in New Zealand. In April 2019, the DOC published a press release in relation to the illegal removal of a jawbone from a sperm whale washed up on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island. “Iwi and DOC have well-established protocols around the handling of whale bones that are in place to protect mana. [power] of the whale,” said Tim Rochford, Makaawhio's chairman at the time. “It is extremely disappointing that someone would not respect these protocols and our taonga.” The DOC press release from Monday also said a similar incident occurred in 2015 when another sperm whale washed ashore on the beach of Oreti and someone removed the jaw. IN 2015 press release, DOC officials noted that it is not unusual for whales to beach on South Island beaches. “A range of factors can cause these incidents and, depending on the condition of the carcass, it is often difficult to determine the cause of death,” Juzah Zammit-Ross, a DOC biodiversity ranger, said at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/19/1252323573/new-zealand-sperm-whale-jawbone-stolen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos