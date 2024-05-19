A Right of Passage | News, Sports, Jobs

International
Sitting in a gymnasium with many other proud parents, spouses and friends, I had time to think about what graduation means. It was clear to see how invested these people were as soon as the graduates made their entrance.
I was impressed by the ceremony. Faculty, staff and others were in attendance. The president made her comments. First, it acknowledged what was uppermost in many of our minds. Many of the students were first time graduates – by that I mean this was their first graduation ceremony. They were the class most affected by COVID-19. COVID 19 took away the graduates. COVID was also part of their first college experience. They were not allowed to eat in the cafeteria. They took the food and took it back to their rooms. Many of them lived alone in dormitory rooms. What a way to start your college experience!
I want to acknowledge one particular part of the graduation that was very touching. Three young men and a woman took their oath to become members of the US Army. They received a standing ovation from the audience.
As always, when I start an article about graduation, there are many memories. My nephew was not the only one affected. His sister was scheduled to graduate from college that same year. Her diploma was unceremoniously mailed to her. At least she experienced a high school diploma. The only thing that hurt her was an energetic little man who escaped captivity and wandered forward during her acceptance speech. She didn't miss a beat. She interjected a fact about the episode and continued on.
I remember many graduations. My kids and I had three of them.
My first graduation was unforgettable. I wasn't sad. I wasn't leaving home to go to college. I was going to be a commuter at our local college. I couldn't wait for the summer to be over so I could begin my college experience.
As a traveler, some things were difficult. We weren't really members of the college community. We went home every evening. I did my best to get involved. I even roomed with friends from time to time. I attended as many events as I could. I often went to the library to study. It was easier than trying to study at home. My family just didn't understand how much time it took me to get through my studies.
By the time it was time to graduate, I had a steady boyfriend. He was unable to attend my graduation due to a commitment to Uncle Sam. He was at summer camp for the National Guard. It was so hot that day that I shrunk down my linen suit and wore it under my hat and dress. I literally peeled it off and could never wear it again.
By the time my two children graduated from Eisenhower High School, they had attended many graduations as band members. Graduation was held inside the gym. For several years it was held outside, but bad weather was a factor. One year I wore my winter coat because it was so windy and cold and it was June!
When I earned my Masters, my husband insisted that I skip the ceremony. He wanted to see me graduate and he wanted our kids to attend. That year I got a steal for my degree.
Finally, it was time for our son to graduate from The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. The day before graduation they held a swearing and capping ceremony. The boys did not take off their hats and dresses, so they were very wrinkled. One of the other moms and I ironed them all so they looked presentable.
Our daughter graduated first at PSU Behrend. That day we met her boyfriend's family for the first time. He then went to Drake University to study law. Soon it was time for her to graduate. My son traveled with us to her graduation. At that time, she was married. We all stayed at her house. I was pleased to meet the professor with whom he was working on a book.
My graduation experiences continue to grow. I chose not to attend my granddaughter's graduation from Veterinary School. Her parents went. I had been there last year for her White Coat ceremony and loved it.
My congratulations to all the graduates – high school and college. I know you worked hard to achieve this. Now, it's for a living! You have to pay those debts somehow.
Ann Swanson writes from her home in Russell. Contact him at [email protected].
