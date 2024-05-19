Helicopter carrying Iran's president suffers a 'hard landing', state TV says

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had a hard landing on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without giving details. Some began asking the public to pray for Rais and others on board as rescue crews raced through a misty, rural forest where his helicopter was believed to be.

The potential drop comes after Iran under Rais and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel just last month and has enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of mass protests against its Shiite theocracy over an ailing economy and women's rights, making the moment all the more sensitive for Tehran and the country's future as the Israel-Hamas war roils the East. the wider Middle.

Raisi was traveling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. State television said the incident occurred near Jolfa, a town on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. State television later broadcast it further east near the village of Uzi, but details remained conflicting.

Traveling with Rais were Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, state news agency IRNA reported. A local government official used the word “clash” to describe the incident, but he admitted to an Iranian newspaper that he had not yet reached the site.

Neither IRNA nor state television offered any information on Raisis' condition in the hours that followed. However, the extremists asked the public to pray for him. State television later broadcast images of worshipers praying at the Imam Reza shrine in the city of Mashhad, one of the holiest sites in Shiite Islam, as well as in Qom and other places around the country.

The honorable president and company were returning aboard several helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to bad weather and fog,” Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in comments broadcast on state television. “Various rescue teams are on their way to the region, but due to bad weather and fog it may take time for them to reach the helicopter.

He added: “The area is a bit (broken) and it is difficult to make contact. We are waiting for the rescue teams to reach the landing site and give us more information.

Rescue teams were trying to reach the scene, state TV said, but were hampered by bad weather conditions. It is reported that there was heavy rain and fog with little wind. IRNA called the area a forest and the region is also known to be mountainous. State television broadcast images of SUVs racing through a wooded area.

A rescue helicopter tried to reach the area where authorities believe Raisi's helicopter was, but it was unable to land because of heavy fog, emergency services spokesman Babak Yektaparast told IRNA.

Raisi had been at the border with Azerbaijan early on Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third the two nations have built on the Aras River. The visit came despite chilly relations between the two countries, including a gun attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in 2023, and Azerbaijan's diplomatic relations with Israel, which Iran's Shiite theocracy sees as its main enemy in the region.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters domestically, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely predates the Islamic Revolution of 1979. IRNA released images it described as Raisi taking off in what resembled a Bell 412 helicopter, with a blue-and-white paint scheme previously seen in photographs of published.

Raisi, 63, is a hardliner who previously led the country's judiciary. He is seen as a protégé of Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation.

Raisi won Iran's 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history. Raisi has been sanctioned by the US in part for his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

Under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium to near-weapons-grade levels and thwarts international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war against Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has also continued to arm proxy groups in the Middle East, such as Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, mass protests in the country have been raging for years. The most recent involved the death in 2022 of Mahsa Amini, a woman who had been arrested earlier for allegedly not wearing a hijab or headscarf, as the authorities wanted. The months-long security crackdown that followed the demonstrations killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 arrested.

In March, a United Nations investigative panel found that Iran was responsible for the physical violence that led to Amini's death.

The US State Department said it was closely following reports of a possible downing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister.

He added: We have no further comment at this time.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.