Companies are trying to attract more smartphone users across Africa

ACCRA, Ghana — Anita Akpeere prepared fried rice in her kitchen in Ghana's capital as a flurry of restaurant order notifications fired up apps on her phone. I don't think I could work without a phone in my line of business, she said, as requests poured in for her signature dish, a traditional fermented noodle.

Internet phones have transformed many lives, but they may play a unique role in sub-Saharan Africa, where infrastructure and public services are among the least developed in the world, said Jenny Aker, a professor who studies the issue at Tufts University. At times, technology in Africa has bridged the gaps, including providing access to mobile money for the unbanked.

Despite increasing mobile internet coverage on the continent of 1.3 billion people, only 25% of adults in sub-Saharan Africa have access to it, according to Claire Sibthorpe, head of digital inclusion at the UK-based mobile phone lobby group. United GSMA. Costs are the main obstacle. The cheapest smartphone costs up to 95% of the monthly salary for the poorest 20% of the region's population, Sibthorpe said.

Literacy rates that are below the global average and a lack of services in many of the 2,000 African languages ​​spoken across the continent, according to the African Language Program at Harvard University, are other reasons why a smartphone is not a compelling investment for some.

“If you buy a car, it's because you can drive it,” said Alain Capo-Chichi, chief executive of CERCO Group, a company that has developed a smartphone that works via voice command and is available in 50 African languages ​​such as Yoruba. Swahili and Wolof.

Even in Ghana, where English is the lingua franca, knowing how to use smartphones and apps can be a challenge for newcomers.

A new company in Ghana is trying to close the digital divide. Uniti Networks provides financing to help make smartphones more affordable and trains users to navigate its app platform.

For Cyril Fianyo, a 64-year-old farmer in Ghana's eastern Volta region, the phone has expanded his activities beyond calls and messages. Using his identity card, he registered with Uniti, putting down a deposit worth 340 Ghanaian Cedis ($25) for a smartphone and will pay the remaining 910 Cedis ($66) in installments.

He was shown how to navigate to apps that interested him, including a third-party farming app called Cocoa Link that provides videos of planting techniques, weather information and details about climate change challenges affecting cocoa and crops the other.

Fianyo, who previously planted according to his intuition and rarely interacted with agricultural advisors, was optimistic that the technology would increase his yields.

I will know the exact time to plant because of the weather forecast, he said.

Kami Dar, chief executive of Uniti Networks, said mobile internet can help address other challenges, including access to health care. The company has launched in five communities across Ghana with 650 participants and wants to reach 100,000 users within five years.

Aker, the researcher, noted that the potential impact of mobile phones across Africa is enormous, but said there is limited evidence that paid health or agricultural apps are benefiting people there. She claimed that the only beneficial effects are reminders to take medicine or vaccinate.

After studying agricultural apps and their impact, she said it doesn't appear that farmers are getting better prices or improving their incomes.

Capo-Chichi of CERCO Group said the lack of apps and useful content is another reason why more people in Africa are not buying smartphones.

Dar said Uniti Networks learns from mistakes. In a pilot in northern Ghana designed to help cocoa farmers contribute to their pensions, there was high engagement, but farmers did not find the app user-friendly and needed additional training. Following feedback, the pension provider changed the interface to improve navigation.

Others are finding benefit from Uniti's platform. Mawufemor Vitor, a church secretary in Hohoe, said a health app has helped her track her period to help prevent pregnancy. And Fianyo, the farmer, has used the platform to find information on herbal medicine.

But mobile phones are no substitute for investment in public services and infrastructure, Aker said.

She also expressed concerns about data privacy in the hands of private technology providers and governments. With digital IDs being developed in African countries such as Kenya and South Africa, this could pave the way for further abuse, Aker said.

Uniti Networks is a profitable business, paid for every customer who signs up for paying applications. Dar maintained that he was not targeting vulnerable populations to sell them unnecessary services and said that Uniti only features apps that match his idea of ​​impact, with a focus on health, education, finance and agriculture.

Dar said Uniti has rejected lucrative approaches from many companies, including gambling firms. The technique could be used for terrible things, he said.

He admitted that Uniti tracks users on the platform to offer incentives, in the form of free data and feedback to app developers. He acknowledged that users' health and financial data could be at risk from outside attacks, but said Uniti has decentralized data storage in an effort to reduce the risk.

However, the potential to provide solutions may outweigh the risks, Aker said, noting two areas where the technology could be transformative: education and insurance.

She said mobile phones could help overcome illiteracy which still affects 773 million people worldwide according to UNESCO. Increasing access to insurance, not yet widely used in parts of Africa, could provide protection for millions facing shocks on the front lines of climate change and conflict.

Back in the fields of Fianyo, its new smartphone has attracted curiosity. This is something I would like to be a part of,” said neighboring farmer Godsway Kwamigah.

___

Thompson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

___

The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.