Companions on our Flights to Planet Fitness | News, Sports, Jobs

About eight months ago, Sally and I discovered that we could get “free tickets” for unlimited excursions to visit Planet Fitness as a “Silver Sneaker”, which, BTW, is much better than being referred to as a citizen senior (take note other businesses) We went to Chautauqua Mall and signed up with our self-made plan to be regular on a four-day schedule and try to stick to that schedule as much as possible Possible. Deciding to travel to Planet Fitness actually turns into a double pleasure, as during my stays on the planet, each time involves a side trip to (Radio) Margaritaville via my mobile device and ear buds.

Our set day schedule, which we have stuck to most times since we joined, is Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. (Now that Cleveland Baseball has started, we have to get a little more creative in planning trips to the planet, but we're still constantly on the go.) We've each created our own workout that we've stuck with since we joined, with mine. focusing mostly on walking, since I'm a cardio patient (and I really don't want to look like a cross between Gorgeous George and Jack LaLanne), and Sally walking for about half an hour before going to the station wing of PF and doing a half hour of stations designated by the folks at Planet Fitness. She has now added some Master of the Stairs work as part of her routine. At first I tried to do some light lifting, but then I had some back and neck problems, so I skipped it and now I focus on walking all the time. My routine is a sixty minute walk on the treadmill, at a moderate incline at a pretty good (for me) pace, followed by a five minute cool down walk, which results in 4 miles of walking. We do those routines at MWF, and on Saturday, because we run back-to-back days, we modify our workouts a bit, with Sally going a little less on the treadmill but maintaining her station routine, and me walking 3 miles at the same incline and pace as my MWF schedule. Since the membership upgrade, we now enjoy a choice of chair/message machine options that we often end our training experience with.

There's something that some people (many do) think is kind of weird about our workout schedule, though we're not alone. You see, Planet Fitness is open 24 hours Monday through Friday, and opens at 6:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and we usually run into other “gym rats” every time we go.

A few years ago, my sleeping habits changed drastically, best described by Jimmy Buffett in his song, Coast of Carolina, where he sang, “These days I'm up by the time I go to bed.” This was not really my mind's idea, but, I think, it was my body's plan. I started waking up sometime between 1:00 and 3:00 in the morning. I was still getting enough sleep as I fell asleep around 7pm in my chair watching TV so I would still get about 6 hours of sleep. Gradually, my internal alarm clock changed a bit, where I now mostly wake up between 11:30 and midnight. I usually take a nap in the afternoon and again get 6 hours of sleep in a 24-hour period. But what did I do in those first few hours? Thank God for Blue Bloods marathons on TV, then a couple of hours of Leave it to Beaver and Hazel, until Sally started waking up at the same time as me, and we joined PF, so we decided to go to the gym by started around 3:15. to 3:30 in the morning. We were able to push it back a bit (2:30am, then 1:00am to 1:30am), for a while, and now we're pretty much starting our 65-to-imposed minutes. 70 (plus massage) Planet visit anywhere from midnight to 1:00 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sometimes, if there's a ball game on TV, we can go after the game or take a short nap after it and with the help of an alarm, get up around 11:30 to midnight, depending on when it's game over, and we hit you. gym then. On Saturdays, and the occasional Sunday we visit PF, we are there when the rooster crows (6:00 am).

What has been pretty constant in our routine at Planet Fitness has been the friendliness of the PF staff. The Graveyard Shift at MWF are great as they always greet us with a smile and a “Good Morning” and never fail to wish us a good day as we leave. Believe it or not, there are others training at that time of day and the two young men working are just as friendly and nice to everyone.

You might think there isn't much to do at that time of day, but these two workers are vacuuming, spraying cars, refilling paper towel dispensers, refilling the cleaner to wipe the cars, emptying the dumpsters of rubbish, cleaning toilets and cleaning where Wet shoes/boots have created potential slip hazards for people coming and going.

On Saturday morning, the new opening has everything ready when those of us who show up to “open the place” are ready to go. The TVs are all on, the fans are cranking, and we are greeted as we walk through the doors with a smile and a friendly “Good morning.”

I think the only fly in the ointment, so to speak, is the number of people, young and old, who use machines and don't wipe them down after using them, but I think some people are just like that.

Needless to say, however, we had a very positive experience at Planet Fitness and are very glad we made the decision to travel there. For some days, we think about staying home, but it's just that, a thought. We feel pretty good health-wise, we feel like we're accomplishing something, and we're proud of ourselves and each other for sticking to our guns and our routines. A lot of it has to do with how we're being treated and how we feel as a result of that treatment we've been given by the “flight staff” we've encountered on our Planet Fitness travels.

Thank you, from some Silver Athletes, to all of you PF flight attendants we've experienced on our frequent flyer trips to Planet Fitness who have made us feel so welcome, especially in those early morning hours with little still sleep our eyes work hard to save. We appreciate everything you do.