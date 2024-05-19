Iran's leadership in danger as the presidents Chopper disappears in the crash





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisis' helicopter was reported missing earlier today amid thick fog, prompting a search and rescue operation that lasted into the night. ISNA news agency reported that according to unofficial sources, some of the president's delegation have been killed, but official sources have not yet given any specific statement on the matter. Two hard-line media outlets claimed that Raisi is alive and well, but later deleted the posts. Other high-profile government members on board include Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. “We remain hopeful, but the coming details are deeply disturbing,” an Iranian official revealed in a statement to Reuters. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Raisis' visit to a border area for a high-profile dam inauguration. Search teams have finally reached the alleged crash site near Varzaqan in the Jolfa region of East Azarbaijan province, as confirmed by the official IRNA news agency. However, there is no news of reaching the actual crash site. < style="display:block;padding-top:125.8667%"/> However, heavy fog continues to hamper their efforts, complicating the desperate hunt for the helicopter that remains missing. A fleet of eight ambulances was dispatched from Tabriz to assist in the emergency operation. Muhammad Ali Al-Hashem, the Friday Prayer Leader in Tabriz, was also reported to be on board the flight. < style="display:block;padding-top:125.8667%"/> The incident unfolded shortly after the presidential delegation had left Khodabandeh, heading to Tabriz to inaugurate a large petrochemical complex. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has rushed to Tabriz to oversee the rescue effort. Meanwhile, the Red Crescent Society has issued warnings to local residents to leave the area of ​​the crash to prevent interference with the ongoing operation. Conflicting reports from state television about the nature of the incident, whether it was a crash or an emergency landing, only add to the current confusion about the president's whereabouts and condition. This report is being updated

