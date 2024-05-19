International
Stefanik calls for Hamas to be wiped off the face of the earth and promotes Trump's policies in speech to Israeli Knesset
CNN
–
House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik delivered remarks in the Israeli Knesset on Sunday, saying that Israel's victory in the war against Hamas begins with wiping those responsible for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks off the face of the earth and calling for a return to former President Donald Trumps. policies.
Total victory begins, but only begins, with wiping those responsible for October 7 off the face of the earth. There can be no recoverable dignity for Hamas and its supporters, she said in her speech in which she called herself a key supporter and partner of Trump and sharply criticized the Biden administration.
The New York Republican, who is considered a possible vice presidential pick for the presumptive GOP nominee, has spoken out on the House floor about reports of anti-Semitism on college campuses, gaining attention for the college presidents scandal. Her speech makes her the highest-ranking House Republican to address the Israeli governing body since the Oct. 7 attacks, according to the GOP conference.
When the enemy is within the gates of the United Nations, America must be the one to call it by its name and destroy it. President Trump understood that, Stefanik said.
But you know as well as I do that the enemy is within more than just the gates of the United Nations. It is also in the powerful Western institutions in my country and beyond that the virus, the vile virus of anti-Semitism, is spreading. That's why total victory means not just physical self-defense, but ideological self-defense, added Stefanik, who claimed that pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses who are calling for a ceasefire in the conflict are opposing Hamas.
In a rare occasion when a member of Congress publicly criticized the US president over a foreign government, Stefanik went after Biden, saying there was no justification for his administration to block military aid to Israel.
I have been clear at home and I will be clear here: There is no justification for an American president to block aid to Israel that was properly approved by Congress, Stefanik said.
The Biden administration has banned the shipment of some bombs to Israel, citing opposition to the weapons being used in the densely populated areas of Rafah. But it has also begun the early stages of a process to move forward with a new $1 billion arms deal for Israel.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Sunday: There has been no better friend to Israel than President Biden.
He was the first US president to visit Israel during the war after the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7, and the first president to order the US military to defend Israel from an attack by foreign nations. As he has shown, President Biden's support for Israel's security is ironclad, Bates said.
Unlike some figures on the right, President Biden did not oppose the Israeli government in the days after October 7, nor has he ever praised terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, and he will not be legislated by anyone who remained silent in the face of those offensives. statements, Bates said, referring to remarks by Trump, who called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah very smart and said Israel was not prepared for Oct. 7 in an interview with Fox News days after the attack.
Biden said for the first time publicly earlier this month that he would freeze some shipments of US weapons to Israel, which he admitted were used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major invasion of Rafah.
They were not leaving the safety of Israel. They were getting away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas, Biden said in an interview with CNN at the time.
Stefanik tried to draw a contrast between the White House and the House GOP, telling Fox's Shannon Bream after her speech, The world is looking for moral leadership and it's important that House Republicans step up to fill it. void.
“One of the main focuses of my speech was that the American people stand strongly with Israel, as do House Republicans,” she told Fox, applauding the GOP-led House bill that would prevent Biden from prohibit, prohibit, cancel or cancel arms transfers. from the US to Israel already approved by Congress.
Asked about civilian deaths in Gaza, where more than 35,000 people have been killed, according to the enclaves' health ministry, Stefanik pointed to Hamas' use of civilian shields.
Israel has great respect when it comes to human rights, she said, and that's how they've conducted all their operations, which is why the United States stands strongly with Israel.
Human rights groups have accused Israel of war crimes and abuses during the war in Gaza. ofthe Biden administration said in a State Department report to Congress earlier this month that it is reasonable to assess that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in ways inconsistent with international humanitarian law, but he did not formally say that Israel violated the law .
CNN's Michelle Shen contributed reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/19/politics/stefanik-israel-speech-biden-trump/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stefanik calls for Hamas to be wiped off the face of the earth and promotes Trump's policies in speech to Israeli Knesset
- The moment Jokowi and Puan meet at the WWF summit
- Man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi held on $50,000 bail
- Family joins the dots on the darling dress
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- How technological innovations are transforming data center monitoring systems
- They Said It: Oscar Pareja and Jack Lynn share their thoughts after the win over the San Jose Earthquakes
- Mark Wells, member of the 1980 Olympic hockey team, dies | Sport
- Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor cries at Horizon premiere in Cannes
- Orphan steals the show at Australian Fashion Week with world-debut The Last Season collection
- The love between Xi and Putin is a worrying sign for the West
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Puri on Monday