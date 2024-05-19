Stefanik calls for Hamas to be wiped off the face of the earth and promotes Trump's policies in speech to Israeli Knesset





CNN

–



House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik delivered remarks in the Israeli Knesset on Sunday, saying that Israel's victory in the war against Hamas begins with wiping those responsible for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks off the face of the earth and calling for a return to former President Donald Trumps. policies.

Total victory begins, but only begins, with wiping those responsible for October 7 off the face of the earth. There can be no recoverable dignity for Hamas and its supporters, she said in her speech in which she called herself a key supporter and partner of Trump and sharply criticized the Biden administration.

The New York Republican, who is considered a possible vice presidential pick for the presumptive GOP nominee, has spoken out on the House floor about reports of anti-Semitism on college campuses, gaining attention for the college presidents scandal. Her speech makes her the highest-ranking House Republican to address the Israeli governing body since the Oct. 7 attacks, according to the GOP conference.

When the enemy is within the gates of the United Nations, America must be the one to call it by its name and destroy it. President Trump understood that, Stefanik said.

But you know as well as I do that the enemy is within more than just the gates of the United Nations. It is also in the powerful Western institutions in my country and beyond that the virus, the vile virus of anti-Semitism, is spreading. That's why total victory means not just physical self-defense, but ideological self-defense, added Stefanik, who claimed that pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses who are calling for a ceasefire in the conflict are opposing Hamas.

In a rare occasion when a member of Congress publicly criticized the US president over a foreign government, Stefanik went after Biden, saying there was no justification for his administration to block military aid to Israel.

I have been clear at home and I will be clear here: There is no justification for an American president to block aid to Israel that was properly approved by Congress, Stefanik said.

The Biden administration has banned the shipment of some bombs to Israel, citing opposition to the weapons being used in the densely populated areas of Rafah. But it has also begun the early stages of a process to move forward with a new $1 billion arms deal for Israel.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Sunday: There has been no better friend to Israel than President Biden.

He was the first US president to visit Israel during the war after the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7, and the first president to order the US military to defend Israel from an attack by foreign nations. As he has shown, President Biden's support for Israel's security is ironclad, Bates said.

Unlike some figures on the right, President Biden did not oppose the Israeli government in the days after October 7, nor has he ever praised terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, and he will not be legislated by anyone who remained silent in the face of those offensives. statements, Bates said, referring to remarks by Trump, who called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah very smart and said Israel was not prepared for Oct. 7 in an interview with Fox News days after the attack.

Biden said for the first time publicly earlier this month that he would freeze some shipments of US weapons to Israel, which he admitted were used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major invasion of Rafah.

They were not leaving the safety of Israel. They were getting away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas, Biden said in an interview with CNN at the time.

Stefanik tried to draw a contrast between the White House and the House GOP, telling Fox's Shannon Bream after her speech, The world is looking for moral leadership and it's important that House Republicans step up to fill it. void.

“One of the main focuses of my speech was that the American people stand strongly with Israel, as do House Republicans,” she told Fox, applauding the GOP-led House bill that would prevent Biden from prohibit, prohibit, cancel or cancel arms transfers. from the US to Israel already approved by Congress.

Asked about civilian deaths in Gaza, where more than 35,000 people have been killed, according to the enclaves' health ministry, Stefanik pointed to Hamas' use of civilian shields.

Israel has great respect when it comes to human rights, she said, and that's how they've conducted all their operations, which is why the United States stands strongly with Israel.

Human rights groups have accused Israel of war crimes and abuses during the war in Gaza. ofthe Biden administration said in a State Department report to Congress earlier this month that it is reasonable to assess that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in ways inconsistent with international humanitarian law, but he did not formally say that Israel violated the law .

CNN's Michelle Shen contributed reporting.