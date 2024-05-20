News headlines about Third World Debt Undermining Development, page 1009 Global Issues





Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service Mobile phones and computer applications can help save the lives of thousands of mothers and children around the world. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service No matter how progressive the laws promoting equality between men and women may be, without gender-responsive budgets that allocate resources differently, inequality will persist in Latin America. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service Durban should not be the graveyard for the Kyoto Protocol, says Kumi Naidoo, Executive Director of Greenpeace International, about his expectations from the 17th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in his African city. South later this year. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service A former UN secretary-general was once quoted as describing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as the world's 'third superpower'. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service The six-year-old girl pulls up her blouse to reveal dozens of faint lines along her back. They are fresh scars from the whipping she received from her guardian after she lost 500 Leones, equivalent to about 10 cents. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service The East African Community (EAC) and the European Union return to negotiations on Monday to resolve the controversy surrounding the delay in signing an economic partnership agreement between the two trading blocs. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service When Sri Lanka raised the retirement age for government workers from 55 to 57, it defied criticism that the islands' public sector was overburdened and in need of serious downsizing. Monday, September 12, 2011 – Inter Press Service The violent eviction of 91 rural families in northern Guatemala was the latest incident in a long-standing conflict over land in a country where the military is often called in to force peasant farmers off their land. Sunday, September 11, 2011 – Inter Press Service Civil society leaders meeting here for the CIVICUS 2011 World Assembly are looking ahead to next year's Rio+20 summit, a historic anniversary of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and a crucial meeting of UN member states and organizations non-governmental organization to work towards a greener future. Saturday, September 10, 2011 – Inter Press Service The European Commission has decided to push for more ambitious reforms ahead of the aid effectiveness summit to be held in Busan later this year. The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is seeking a common EU position that could save the EU 4 billion euros that could be spent on additional aid. Powered by AND Online feed for news headlines Third World Debt Undermines Development Share this Bookmark or share this with others using some popular social bookmarking sites: Linking to this page from your site/blog Add the following HTML code to your page: News headlines for Third World Debt Undermines Development, page 1009, GlobalIssues.org to produce this: Third World Debt Undermines Development News Headlines, page 1009, GlobalIssues.org

