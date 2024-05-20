International
NSW Government leads the way at social media summit
Scheduled for October 2024, the summit will bring together senior officials, policy makers, academics, as well as representatives from other jurisdictions, major social media platforms and digital technologies.
The summit will aim to review the latest evidence and develop a response to growing community concern about the mental health impacts of social media, particularly for young children.
The NSW Government acknowledges that social media platforms provide benefits through increased access to social connections, however there is also a significant body of evidence detailing negative impacts on young people.
One study found that teens who spent more than 3 hours a day on social media faced double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety.1
Young people also have significant online safety concerns regarding contact from strangers, privacy issues, cyberbullying and safety:
- 31% of Australians aged 16 to 19 report being victims of image-based sexual abuse2
- About 66% of young Australians expect to face privacy or security issues3 AND
- 85% think they are likely to have negative interactions with strangers.4
The summit will provide an opportunity for the NSW Government to hear from a wide range of experts and importantly, from young people to understand what can be done to support safety and wellbeing.
Members of the NSW community will be invited to add their voice to the conversation on social media through the Have Your Say platform ahead of the summit.
The NSW Government will use the findings together to inform any regulatory and legislative changes.
The summit is one of a number of measures the NSW Government is putting in place to minimize the negative impacts of social media and devices on young people, including:
- A mobile phone ban in all NSW public schools implemented in October 2023
- A $2.5 million research fund to investigate the effects of excessive screen time, video games and cell phone use on youth and their learning
- Recruitment of 250 extra school counselors as part of NSW Labor Government's election commitment to student wellbeing
- A review of evidence-based practice and school policy that can address school pupils' online behaviours, led by NSW's Chief Behavior Adviser, Professor Donna Cross.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said:
I know the biggest issue parents face is children's access and exposure to devices and social media, it's certainly a conversation that happens in my house.
I hear from parents all the time who worry about their kids seeing something they can't, cyberbullying, online predators, and a general increase in anxiety about what other friends are saying, doing, and showing on social media.
I am convinced that we need more conversations and solutions for parents, schools and communities about how to manage this. This summit will bring together experts and parents to talk about what we can do more to protect the well-being of our children.
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Carr said:
“Young people are accessing social media earlier and earlier, so it is vital that we facilitate a discussion about what is the best way forward.
Many families are concerned about the impact social media is having on their children, whether it's on their education or their mental health.
Banning mobile phones in public schools has been a positive start for NSW and it is important that we also look at the wider impact of social media.
Youth Minister Rose Jackson said:
It is essential that young people are part of shaping the social media conversation in NSW, from what they love about it to what doesn't work.
We know that young people are prolific on social media, these channels are important to platform ideas and build communities. On the other hand, issues such as body image, increased anxiety and bullying are common topics that young people are exposed to.
There is substantial evidence that social media harms the mental health and safety of young people. It is our duty to step up to help protect young people. We will work with the next generation to help strike a better balance and ensure young people's views are included in these important reforms.
References:
- Riehm, K, Feder, K and Tormohlen, K 2019, 'Associations between time spent using social media and internalizing and externalizing problems among American youth', JAMA Psychiatry, vol. 76, no. 12, pp. 1217-1319.
- Australian Institute of Criminology 2019, 'Image-based sexual abuse: Victims and perpetrators', Trends and issues in criminal justice, No. 572 March 2019.
- Moody, L, Marsden, L, Nguyen, B & Third, A 2021, 'Consultation with young people to inform the eSafety Commissioners' Engagement Strategy for young people', Young and Resilient Research Centre, University of Western Sydney: Sydney.
Yes there
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/nsw-government-leads-way-on-social-media-summit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
