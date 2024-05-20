International
Iran helicopter crash: Mohammad Mokhber becomes acting president after Raisi's death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iranian President Ebrahim RaisiThe country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy mountainous region of the northwestern country, state media reported.
The clash comes as the Middle East remains unresolved from Israel-Hamas warduring which Raisi, who was 63, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel just last month.
Khamenei announced on Monday that Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, will serve as the country's acting president until elections are held.
During Raisis' tenure in office, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, further escalating tensions with the West as Tehran also supplied drones with bombs to Russia for its war in Ukraine and armed militia groups throughout the region.
Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of mass protests against its Shiite theocracy over its ailing economy and women's rights, making the moment all the more sensitive for Tehran and the country's future.
Among the dead was an Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, 60. The helicopter was also carrying the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, a senior cleric from Tabriz, three crew members and a Revolutionary Guard official, state news agency IRNA reported. IRNA said the crash killed a total of eight people, including three crew members, aboard the Bell helicopter, which Iran bought in the early 2000s.
Planes in Iran face shortages of parts, often flying without safety checks against the backdrop of Western sanctions. Because of this, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tried to blame the United States for the fall in an interview on Monday.
One of the main culprits of yesterday's tragedy is the United States, which … embargoed the sale of aircraft and aviation parts to Iran and does not allow the people of Iran to enjoy good aviation facilities, Zarif said. These will be recorded on the list of US crimes against the Iranian people.
State television gave no immediate reason for this the accident that happened in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.
The United States has yet to publicly comment on Raisis' death. Ali Bagheri Kani, a nuclear negotiator for Iran, will serve as the country's foreign minister, state TV said.
Early Monday morning, Turkish authorities released what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a desert fire that they suspected was the wreckage of the helicopter. Coordinates listed in the footage put the fire about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the Azerbaijan-Iran border, on the side of a steep mountain.
Footage released by IRNA early Monday showed what the agency described as the crash site, along a steep valley in a green mountain range. The soldiers speaking in the local Azeri language said: Here he is, we found him.
Condolences began pouring in from neighbors and allies after Iran confirmed there were no survivors from the crash. Pakistan declared a day of mourning and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that his country stands with Iran in this time of grief. The leaders of Egypt and Jordan also offered condolences, as did Syrian President Bashar Assad. Lebanon and Syria declared three days of mourning.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he and his government were deeply shocked that Raisi was returning on Sunday after traveling to Iran's border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam with Aliyev when the crash occurred.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and China's Xi Jinping sent their condolences. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement released by the Kremlin, described Rais as a true friend of Russia.
Khamenei, who had himself asked the public to pray on Sunday night, stressed that the Iranian government's business will continue no matter what.
Under the Iranian constitution, Iran's first vice president takes over if the president dies, with Khamenei's consent, and new presidential elections are to be called within 50 days. Khamenei's condolence message on Monday for Raisis' death declared five days of public mourning and acknowledged that Mokhber had assumed the role of acting president.
Mokhber had already started receiving calls from foreign officials and governments in Raisis' absence, state media reported.
An emergency meeting of Iran's cabinet was held as state media made the announcement on Monday morning. Then the cabinet issued a statement promising that it will follow the Raisis path and that with the help of God and the people, there will be no problem with the management of the country.
or the hard line that previously guided the country's judiciaryRaisi was seen as a protégé of Khamenei, and some analysts had suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after Khamenei's death or resignation.
With Raisis' death, the only other person suggested so far has been Mojtaba Khameini, the supreme leader's 55-year-old son. However, some have raised concerns about a family member taking over the position for only the third time since 1979, particularly after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the shah's hereditary Pahlavi monarchy.
The President won Iran's 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the history of Islamic republics. Raisi has been sanctioned by the US in part for his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.
Under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium to near-weapons-grade levels and thwarts international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war against Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has also continued to arm proxy groups in the Middle East, such as Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, mass protests in the country have been raging for years. The most recent includes the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who had been arrested earlier for allegedly not wearing a hijab, or headscarf, as required by the authorities. The months-long security crackdown that followed the demonstrations killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 arrested.
In March, a United Nations investigative panel found that Iran was responsible for the physical violence that led to Amini's death.
Raisi is the second Iranian president to die in office. In 1981, a bomb blast killed President Mohammad Ali Rajai in the chaotic days following the country's Islamic Revolution.
___
Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-president-ebrahim-raisi-426c6f4ae2dd1f0801c73875bb696f48
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Draws released for NCAA Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships
- Jeremy Hunt downplays British innovation
- Iran helicopter crash: Mohammad Mokhber becomes acting president after Raisi's death
- William Lai sworn in as Taiwan president amid tensions with China
- Never spoke against minorities, but will not accept any 'special citizen': PM Modi
- 500 million small farmers most vulnerable to drought by 2050
- US Open 2024: Here's everyone in the field at Pinehurst (so far) | Golf News and Tour Information
- These 16 Free People Dresses Would Be So Chic for Spring and Summer Weddings and They Start at Under $150
- New independent laboratory to lead UK semiconductor innovation and support semiconductor strategy
- WHO updates bacterial priority pathogen list to combat antimicrobial resistance
- Imran Khan, others acquitted in two vandalism cases
- Former Miami cornerback Demetrius Freeney is committed to Arizona football