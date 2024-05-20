International
Iranians celebrate the downing of President Raisis' helicopter
Iranians around the world are celebrating the disappearance and possible death of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi after the helicopter carrying him and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday.
There is still no confirmation of any deaths, but many Iranians inside Iran and in the diaspora are rejoicing at the prospect.
As state media halted all of its regular programming to show prayers for Rais across the country, a different story played out on social media and in the homes of Iranians around the globe.
Iran International has provided footage of celebratory fireworks in the skies over Iran.
“Let's celebrate the good news of the downing of the Ebrahim Raisis helicopter,” said a Tehran resident heard in a video sent to Iran International.
More videos obtained by Iran International show Iranians watching and cheering at fireworks reportedly set off in response to the news.
There are reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is increasing its presence in response to prevent an uprising.
“In addition to being one of the most conservative presidents Iran has ever seen, Raisi rose to prominence in the Islamic Republic through the brutal judicial system where he was a member of the infamous Death Panel, sending thousands of political prisoners to the gallows. One reason why he earned the name Butcher of Tehran,” said Jonathan Harounoff, a journalist and analyst of Israel and Iran.
Harounoff told Iran International News that Raisi has become synonymous with everything that opponents of the Islamic Republic inside and outside Iran despise.
“Widespread bureaucratic corruption, abject economic mismanagement, high inflation, high unemployment. Not to mention strict censorship and severe punishment or death for political dissent,” Harounoff said.
Women's rights activist Masih Alinejad declared today “World Helicopter Day” and said this is “the only crash in history where everyone is worried about whether someone survived”.
Videos circulating on Platform X also show Iranians inside Iran jumping on media outlets for coverage of Raisi's downfall and possible death.
And Iranians in the diaspora are rejoicing, too. In London, people came out to show their happiness, organizing a dance party in front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Some Iranians online were mockingly posting that while Raisis' location and condition remain unknown, conspiracy theories are likely to run rampant, especially regarding whether or not the Mossad was behind it. Although this was more likely than not a crash related to bad weather,” Harounoff said.
Harounoff said there's a joke that broke and gave new meaning to not believing everything you read.
One particular joke that eventually got out of hand was that the helicopter pilots were actually a Mossad agent named Eli Copter – and Hamas' main Telegram page continued to cite this as fact.
Victims of the Iranian government are also taking to social media to express their joy.
The daughters of anti-regime protester Minoo Majidi, a 62-year-old mother who was shot by security forces with 167 live rounds in Kermanshah and died during the 2022 Woman-Life-Freedom uprisings, posted themselves having a drink and toasting . to the news.
Two Iranian women who were brutally assaulted by Iran's security agents during the 2022 nationwide uprisings posted a video on X together celebrating the potential end of a man who enforced discriminatory laws that led to their torture.
Mersedeh Shahinkar was at a protest with her mother in Tehran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Jina Amini, when a security agent fired a projectile that took out her eye.
The other woman in the video is Sima Moradbeigi. Morabeigi, a young mother, lost mobility in her right arm after being shot in the arm by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard during the Woman-Life-Freedom protests.
Near the end of the video, Mersedeh says we're coming back [to Iran] with these suitcases.
