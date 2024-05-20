The export of live animals is prohibited

A new ban on the export of live animals came into law today (Monday 20 May) after the Animal Welfare (Exports of Animals) Act received Royal Assent, capitalizing on post-Brexit freedoms and strengthening the UK's position as a world leader in animal welfare standards.

The legislation delivers a key manifesto commitment to ban the export of live animals, including cattle, sheep and pigs for slaughter and fattening from the UK.

It is only possible now that the UK has left the European Union and will stop animals enduring stress, fatigue and injury on long and unnecessary export journeys.

The Act will ensure that animals are slaughtered domestically in high welfare UK abattoirs, reinforcing our position as a nation of animal lovers and a world leader in animal welfare, increasing the value of British meat and helping in the growth of the economy.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:

We are proud to have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

Our new Act uses post-Brexit freedoms to deliver on one of our manifesto commitments and to strengthen these standards even further by preventing the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening, which we know causes animals stress and injury unnecessary.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA, said:

After more than 50 years of campaigning, we are absolutely thrilled to see that the live export of animals has been banned from the UK. This means that British animals will no longer be sent on grueling journeys abroad for fattening and further slaughter in cramped and poor conditions with little or no access to food or water.

As one of the first countries in the world to abolish this practice, this vital step for animal welfare sends an important message globally and we hope to soon see other countries follow suit.

As we mark our 200th anniversary as a charity and look to the future of animal welfare, it's good to see that this outdated practice is finally a thing of the past. This ban marks a huge step forward for animal welfare and further shows that we are a nation of animal lovers – who care about all kinds. I would like to thank all our supporters, everyone who has campaigned on this issue and the UK Government for making this milestone for animals possible.

Philip Lymbery, Global CEO at Compassion in World Farming said:

This is a day to truly celebrate! We are pleased that this legislation has passed both houses of Parliament with cross-party support. And we congratulate the Government for fulfilling this extremely important promise. This long-awaited law will ensure Britain never returns to the dark days of exporting up to 2.5 million sheep and calves each year to Europe or further afield for slaughter or fattening.

Compassion in World Farming and its dedicated supporters have campaigned to ban live exports for over 50 years. Finally seeing an end to this cruel practice is important for animal welfare and a day to be celebrated for decades to come!

Roly Owers, Chief Executive of World Horse Welfare said:

Today is a defining moment in our nearly century-old and founding campaign. The passing of this law ensures that no horse, pony or donkey will be legally exported from the UK for slaughter and while this is a monumental step forward, much more needs to be done to effectively combat the illegal export of horses from the country.

This will rely on effective enforcement of the new law and the introduction of full traceability of all horses, and we look forward to working with Defra to achieve this.

As the highest ranked G7 nation according to the World Animal Welfare Index, the government is committed to high standards of animal welfare and to ensuring that all animals are treated well at all stages of life. We have been clear that animals should only be transported when necessary, and if possible should not travel long distances for slaughter.

Live exports in other specific circumstances, for example, for breeding and racing, will still be allowed provided that the animals are transported in accordance with legal requirements that protect their welfare. The legislation follows a consultation on ending live animal exports, in which 87% of respondents agreed that livestock should not be exported for slaughter and fattening.

This bill also follows a manifesto commitment and Animal Welfare Action Plan to ban the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening. Enabling regulations will be made as soon as possible to give effect to the ban.

The Act is just one part of a wider government effort to improve our existing world-leading standards. For farm animals, we have introduced new statutory welfare codes for pigs, chickens and broilers, banned the use of conventional battery cages for laying hens and made CCTV compulsory in slaughterhouses.

Since publishing the Animal Welfare Action Plan in 2021, we have brought in new laws to recognize animal sentience, introduced tougher penalties for animal cruelty offences, announced an extension of the ivory ban to covered other ivory-bearing species, we supported legislation to ban sticky traps and the importation of detached shark fins, and measures were put in place to ban the advertising and offering for sale of low-welfare activities abroad.

We have also delivered on our commitment to deliver the measures of the Domestic Animals Bill individually, with all measures requiring legislation coming back before Parliament and pets as law now on primate restrictions.

Further information:

The measures of the bill for kept animals are: