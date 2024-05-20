International
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim AA Khan said Monday that he was filing arrest warrant applications with the International Court of Justice for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in addition to three Hamas leaders. The Hamas leaders listed by Khan are the group's overall political leader Ismail Haniyeh, its military commander in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and the overall leader of the group's military wing, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.
The requests will be reviewed by ICC judges, who will determine whether the standard for issuing an arrest warrant has been met.
“Today we emphasize once again that international law and the laws of armed conflict apply to all,” Khan said. a statement. “No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader – no one – can act with impunity. Nothing can justify the deliberate deprivation of human beings, including so many women and children, of the basic necessities of life. Nothing can justify taking hostages or targeting civilians.”
The orders come after a month-long investigation into both the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, long designated a terrorist group by the US and Israel, has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.
Hamas killed around 1,200 people in its unprecedented attack and kidnapped approximately 240 others, around 100 of whom are believed to be still alive and being held hostage inside Gaza. Health officials in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory say Israel's air and ground operation in Gaza since Oct. 7 has killed more than 35,000 people, most of them women and children.
Netanyahu has accepted a death toll in Gaza of 30,000 people, but says about half of those killed were militants.
