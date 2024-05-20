International Business Capstone Students Present Final Projects





On April 29, Professor Maria Jell-Ojobors International business Capstone students presented their final projects to their families, friends, fellow students and faculty in the Aula Magna Regina. International Business Capstone Students The topic of this semesters capstone project was Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability strategies in multinational companies. Best practices in developing and emerging countries in various sectors. This topic is of great importance to JCU's Education Sustainability Initiatives, coordinated by Professor Michle Favorite. In her opening speech, Professor Favorite emphasized the importance of these works for the future of students. Professor Jell-Ojobor explained the overall theme of the projects: Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) are considered key factors in environmental damage and are under scrutiny by global stakeholders. But it is also innovative MNEs that combine critical resources, making business, products, services, behavior and global operations green, social and ethical', thus turning this extremely important challenge into a competitive advantage. During the course, students received expert knowledge on strategy (CSR) from Luca Regano, CEO of Froneri Italia. Alfredo Cuzzupoli, Senior Manager for Business Transformation at Ernst & Young, gave advice to the students during the development of their papers. Students analyzed the CSR and sustainability of the given MNE from various perspectives in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, furniture and oil and gas, and their operating practices in emerging and developing countries such as India, Nigeria and South Africa. The real task for the students was to approach their projects from a research-based perspective. Professor Jell-Ojobor added: It was definitely not an easy learning journey for students entering this new territory. Students had to identify a concrete research problem and formulate the research questions and purpose of their project. They had to conduct a thorough literature review and follow a rigorous methodological approach to data collection and analysis. Students should be very proud. They did an extremely good job and it was a pleasure to see them grow and successfully cope with difficult situations during this course. We hope they will apply this knowledge beyond JCU, Professor Jell-Ojobor added.

