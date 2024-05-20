



Today is World Bee Day, a time to celebrate our noisy friends as well as recognize the grim challenges they face. And while the latest headlines question the need to save bees by emphasizing the recovery of bee populations, they miss the bigger picture: namely, that bees are still in crisis, and the bees keep telling us so. To be fair, these articles highlight an important and often unknown fact: bees are not native to the US and are essentially livestock. Raised by beekeepers and literally by truck across the country to pollinate everything from almonds in California to blueberries in Michigan, bees enjoy the special status of domesticated species, ie. that many people are actively employed keeping them around. But that doesn't mean they're that hot.

In the mid-2000s, bee colony losses skyrocketed almost overnight, jumping from 10-15% per year, mostly due to cold winters, to ca. 30-50% per year and occurs throughout the year. Since then, these extreme losses have continued unabated and, if anything, continued TAKE worse. But we have more bee colonies now than we did 20 years ago, so what does that give us? Simply put, beekeepers are breeding many more bee colonies to compensate for massive colony die-offs year after year. This raises two key points that are missing from the headlines. First, beekeepers continue to fight to maintain the bee population, and with colonies weaker than ever, our food system may be one new disease or parasite away from an unexpected catastrophe. Even now, rising pollination costs contribute to rising food costs, and studies show production of many major crops is already limited by the lack of bees and other pollinators. And this limitation is not only due to weak and dead bees. Our wild bees over 4000 species of which ARE native to the US and other pollinators continue to disappear at alarming rates. These losses are part of a larger recent trend of losses of all insects (sometimes called a insect apocalypse), but pollinators are particularly affected, e.g. monarch butterfly populations shrank to 72% over the last decade and several native species of wasps down to 96% during the last two. Many of these species are even better pollinators of crops than bees, and with 80% of plants dependent on pollinators to reproduce, they are all essential species to our ecosystems.

Honey bees and wild bees share the same recent and alarming trend of loss, but while we rarely count wild pollinator populations, we do count honey bees. This means that, and this is the main point two away from being a distraction from a larger biodiversity problem, bees are our canaries in the coal mine, sounding annual alarms about JUST that problem. What causes this crisis? The answer involves multiple factors such as climate change, habitat destruction and disease. But while all of these stressors have been building steadily over time, only one stressor is characterized by sudden increases in bee losses, and that is the sudden increase in the use of a relatively new class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids or neonics. Neonics are now the most widely used insecticides in the world and perhaps the most ecologically destructive since DDT. Among the most powerful insecticides ever created, just one square meter of neonic-treated lawn can contain enough active ingredients to kill a million bees, and their widespread use as a crop seed dressing has made American agriculture. 48 times more harmful to insect life. The downside of neonics also comes from the novel way in which they work. Designed to penetrate plants by making every part of the plant toxic inside and out, from root to flower, neonics also permeate ecosystems: they persist in the soil; easy migration in rainwater; and construction on our land, water and wildlife from statewide use each year.

