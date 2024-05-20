International
What is the International Criminal Court?
Founded in 2002 and based in The Hague, the ICC is a criminal court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes or crimes against humanity.
Most recently, on Monday it issued an arrest warrant request for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of Hamas, the de facto authorities in Gaza.
The warrants, which must now be formally approved by ICC judges, relate to alleged war crimes stemming from the seven-month war in Gaza sparked by Hamas-led attacks on Israel.
Here are five facts about the ICC and how it is helping to build a more just world.
1. Trial of the most serious crimes
The ICC was created with the millions of children, women and men in mind who have been victims of unimaginable atrocities that deeply shock the conscience of humanity.
It is the first permanent treaty-based international criminal court to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and the crime of aggression.
The court has successfully prosecuted individuals for war crimes committed in the former Yugoslavia, including in Srebrenica, and has resolved important issues for international justice, shedding light on the crimes of using child soldiers, destruction of cultural heritage, sexual violence or attacks on innocent civilians. Through its judgments in exemplary cases, it is gradually building authoritative jurisprudence.
The court has investigated some of the world's most violent conflicts, including Darfur, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gaza, Georgia and Ukraine. It currently holds public hearingswith 31 cases in its file, and its list of arrest warrants includes Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as individuals in Libya.
However, issuing an arrest warrant and apprehending suspects is challenging. The court has no police to enforce its orders and depends on its member states to enforce its orders. Most of the individuals sued by the court were from African countries.
2. Involvement of victims
On any given day, if you look ICC Proceedings, you are likely to hear the testimony of witnesses or hear a lawyer representing the views of victims in court. Their accounts are essential to the judicial process.
The court not only tries and punishes those responsible for the most serious crimes, but also ensures that the voice of the victims is heard. Victims are those who have suffered damages as a result of the commission of any crime within the jurisdiction of the court.
Victims participate in all stages of the ICC judicial proceedings. More than 10,000 victims of atrocities have participated in court proceedings, and the court maintains direct contact with communities affected by crimes within its jurisdiction through outreach programs.
The Court also seeks to protect the safety and physical and psychological integrity of victims and witnesses. Although victims cannot file a case, they can bring information to the Prosecutor, including deciding whether to open an investigation.
of ICC Trust Fund for Victims is currently implementing the first court orders for reparations, including requests for reparations from victims and their families in the DRC. Through its relief programmes, the Trust Fund has also provided physical, psychological and socio-economic support to more than 450,000 victims.
3. Ensuring fair trials
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt before the ICC. Every defendant has the right to public and impartial proceedings.
At the ICC, suspects and accused have critical rights, including: to be informed of charges; have sufficient time and facilities to prepare their defence; be judged without undue delay; to freely choose a lawyer; and receive exculpatory evidence from the Prosecutor.
Among these rights is the right to follow the procedure in a language that the accused fully understands. This has led the court to hire specialized translators and interpreters in more than 40 languages, sometimes using four languages simultaneously during the same hearing.
In the first 20 years, participants faced a variety of new substantive and procedural challenges, miles away from crime scenes. In addition, the crimes prosecuted by the ICC are of a specific nature and often mass crimes that require significant amounts of evidence and much effort to ensure the safety of witnesses. Procedures are complex and there are many issues that need to be resolved behind the scenes during the course of a case.
4. Completion of national courts
The court does not replace national courts. It is a court of last resort. States have the primary responsibility to investigate, try and punish the perpetrators of the most serious crimes.
The court will only intervene if the state in which the serious crimes under the jurisdiction of the courts are committed is unwilling or unable to actually deal with them.
Serious violence is escalating rapidly around the world. The court's resources remain limited, and it can only deal with a small number of cases at a time. The court also works side by side with national and international courts.
5. Building more support for justice
With the support of more than 120 States Parties, from all continents, the ICC has been established as a permanent and independent judicial institution.
But, unlike national judicial systems, the court does not have its own police. This depends on the cooperation of states, including the enforcement of arrest warrants or subpoenas.
Nor does the court have the territory to relocate witnesses who are in danger. Thus, the ICC depends, to a large extent, on the support and cooperation of states.
How does the ICJ differ from the ICC?
There is frequent confusion between International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ). Here's an overview of how they differ:
- The simplest way to explain the difference is that ICJ cases involve countries, and the ICC is a criminal court that prosecutes individuals for war crimes or crimes against humanity.
- While the ICJ is an organ of the United Nations, the ICC is legally independent from the UN, although it is approved by the General Assembly.
- While not all 193 UN Member States are parties to the ICC, it can initiate investigations and open cases in relation to alleged crimes committed on its territory by either a national of a state party to the ICC or a state that has accepted his jurisdiction.
- Learn more about the ICJ in our explanation.
