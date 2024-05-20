ICC seeks arrest warrants for Hamas leaders and Netanyahu Israelis

In one STATEMENTICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said he had reasonable grounds to believe that Hamass Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (Deif) and Ismail Haniyeh bear criminal responsibility for murder, extermination and hostage-taking among many other crimes since the Gaza conflict erupted following Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

There are also reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defense Minister, are responsible for other crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine.

It is assumed that the tactic of starvation

These include starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime of deliberately directing attacks against a civilian population [and] extermination and/or killing.

Although the ICC is not a UN organization, it has a cooperation agreement with the United Nations. And when a situation is not in the jurisdiction of the court, the UN Security Council may refer the situation to the ICC, giving it jurisdiction.

To complement the charges, prosecutor Khan, a British citizen born in Edinburgh, noted that his office had interviewed victims and survivors of the October 7 terror attacks led by Hamas in Israel.

These included former hostages and eyewitnesses from six locations of the main attacks: Kfar Aza, Holit, the site of the Supernova Music Festival, Beeri; Nir Oz and Nahal Oz.

'reckless pain'

It is the view of my office that these individuals planned and instigated the commission of the crimes on October 7, 2023 and through their actions, including personal visits to the hostages immediately after their abduction, accepted their responsibility for those crimes, said Prosecutor Khan.

In speaking with survivors, I heard how the love within a family, the deepest bonds between a parent and a child, were twisted to cause immeasurable pain through calculated cruelty and extreme callousness. These acts require responsibilityhe added.

Turning to the hostages still believed to be being held in Gaza, the ICC official noted that his office had interviewed victims and survivors and that this information, along with other sources, indicated that they were being held in inhumane conditions with some who were subjected to sexual violence, including rape. .

Courage of survivors

I wish to express my gratitude to the survivors and families of the victims of the October 7 attacks for their courage in presenting their accounts to my office, said Prosecutor Khan. We remain focused on further deepening our investigations into all crimes committed as part of these attacks and will continue to work with all partners to ensure that justice is served.

On the question of the responsibility of the highest Israeli officials Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant, the Prosecutor of the ICC claimed starvation as a method of war.

This and other crimes against humanity are alleged to have been committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population. in accordance with state policy.

To bolster the allegations, Mr. Khan cited interviews with survivors and eyewitnesses, authenticated videos, photo and audio material, satellite images and statements that showed Israel has deliberately and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of the facilities necessary for human survival.

Help wins

Detailing the impact of the total siege imposed by Israel on Gaza after October 8, 2023, the ICC's request for judges explained that this included the complete closure of the three border crossings Rafah, Kerem Shalom in the south and Erez in the north for long periods and then by arbitrarily restricting the transfer of essential supplies, including food and medicine, through border crossings after they have reopened.

Among other deprivations, the Israeli siege also cut off water and electricity pipelines to Gaza, the ICC Prosecutor continued, noting that Gazans also faced physical attacks when queuing for food, while other attacks on and killing of aid workers forced many agencies to halt or curtail their operations. .

The effects of this state policy were acute, visible and widely known, Mr. Khan said, noting that UN Secretaries-General warned about two months ago that 1.1 million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic starvation, the largest number of people ever recorded anywhere at any time as a result of a completely man-made disaster.

The most serious crimes

Although Israel has the right to defend itself under international law, Mr. Khan insisted that the deliberate infliction of death, starvation, and great suffering on civilians were clear violations of the ICC's founding charter, signed in Rome in 2002. Israel is not a signatory. of the Rome Statute while Palestine is.

I have repeatedly emphasized that international humanitarian law requires Israel to take urgent action to immediately allow humanitarian access to Gaza at scale. I specifically underlined that starvation as a method of war and the denial of humanitarian aid constitute violations of the Rome Statute.

No one is above the law

In addition to asking judges to issue arrest warrants, the ICC statement noted that it was pursuing multiple additional and interrelated lines of inquiry for crimes committed since October 7.

These include further allegations of sexual violence during Hamas-led terrorist attacks and the widespread bombing of Gaza “that has caused and continues to cause so much death, injury and civilian suffering.

“Today, we emphasize once again that international law and the laws of armed conflict apply to everyone. No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader, no one can act with impunity,” Mr Khan said, also stressing the concern his for escalation. violence in the West Bank.

“Nothing can justify deliberately depriving human beings, including so many women and children, of the basic necessities of life. Nothing can justify the taking of hostages or the targeting of civilians.”

In a call to all parties to the Gaza conflict to respect the law now, the ICC prosecutor said his office will not hesitate to file further requests for arrest warrants if and when we consider that the threshold of a realistic perspective of conviction has been reached.

Different from International Court of Justice (ICJ) – which is the main judicial body of the UN for resolving disputes between countries – the ICC judges individuals. The ICC is a permanent court based in The Hague, unlike temporary courts such as those set up to try serious crimes committed in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

According to ICC documentation, the courts' policy is to focus on those who bear the greatest responsibility for the crimes committed. No one is exempt from prosecution and there is no exemption for heads of state of government.

The decision whether to issue an arrest warrant will be taken by the Pre-Trial Chambers, which must also confirm the alleged charges.

One is an arrest warrant, and if the suspected perpetrator is arrested on the charges requested by the prosecutor, then a Trial Chamber is established, presided over by three judges.

Once the trial is over, judges can impose a prison sentence of a specified number of years not exceeding a maximum of thirty years or life imprisonment, the ICC said.