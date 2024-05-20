UK: Positive news for press freedom defenders after Assange granted leave to appeal





Reacting to the High Court's decision to grant Julian Assange leave to appeal his extradition to the United States, Simon Crowther, Legal Adviser at Amnesty International, said: The Supreme Court decision is rare positive news for Julian Assange and all defenders of press freedom. The Supreme Court has rightly concluded that if extradited to the US, Assange would be at risk of serious abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, which would violate the prohibition of torture or other ill-treatment. The ongoing US effort to prosecute Assange puts media freedom around the world at risk. It mocks the US's obligations under international law and its stated commitment to freedom of expression. In trying to imprison him, the US is sending a clear message that it has no respect for freedom of expression and that it wants to send a warning to journalists and publishers everywhere: that they, too, can be targeted for receiving and publishing classified materials. even if it is in the public interest. As the battle continues in the UK courts, we call on the US to finally end this shameful saga by dropping all charges against Assange. This would immediately halt the process in the UK and Julian Assange would be freed. Assange has already spent five years in prison in the UK, most of which have been arbitrary. Background On May 20, the UK Supreme Court announced its decision that Julian Assange will be allowed to continue his appeal against extradition to the US. This comes after the presentation of new diplomatic guarantees by the US authorities, following a hearing that took place on February 20-21. Amnesty International has reiterated concerns that Assange faces the risk of serious human rights abuses if extradited to the US and has warned of a deep chilling effect on global media freedom.

