The International Criminal Court seeks an arrest warrant for Netanyahu

US aid workers stranded in Gaza after border closure 02:23 The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court formally charged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense minister with war crimes and crimes against humanity. NBC News Raf Sanchez reports on the details of the charges and how the ICC is also seeking an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.May 20, 2024 Read on More Playing ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes 02:54

