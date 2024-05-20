FSU will host the international astrophysics conference May 20-24

This week, Florida State University will host scientists from around the world for an interdisciplinary astrophysics conference featuring presentations from some of the field's leading experts.

FSUs Department of Scientific Informatics will host the 14th International Conference on High Energy Density Laboratory Astrophysics, or HEDLA, May 20-24 at the Duval Hotel in Tallahassee. The conference will welcome scientists from a variety of disciplines to discuss the latest advances in high energy density physics, a relatively new subfield of physics that includes the intersection of condensed matter physics, nuclear physics, astrophysics and plasma physics .

HEDLA will bring more than 100 scientists from academia and government research labs from the US, Europe and Asia to FSU, said Tomasz Plewa, conference co-organizer and professor of scientific computing. It is a chance for the university to demonstrate its support for the best scientific research and for FSU researchers to develop meaningful new collaborations in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The HEDLA conference, which is held every two years, has been hosted by institutions in the US, Europe and Asia since its inception in 1996. This year's conference will provide broad coverage of the latest progress in astronomy and astrophysics made in plasma objects.

HEDLA is unique in that it combines various aspects of high energy density physics and astrophysics, two seemingly disparate scientific fields, Plewa said. However, these fields are not all that different, as the laws of physics are the same whether we are conducting experiments on Earth or studying a supernova explosion.

High energy density physics is a relatively new multidisciplinary field that studies matter at extremely high temperatures, densities, and pressures, which is a frequent occurrence in space. Astrophysical problems include planetary structure, star formation, stellar evolution and stellar deaths, and extreme phenomena related to the evolution of neutron stars and black holes. Scientific computing uses advanced mathematical computer models to solve complex scientific and engineering problems, and the topics and problems presented by high-energy-density astrophysics require supercomputer installations and sophisticated computer programs to understand the complex equations that describe astronomical objects.

Astrophysics is concerned with the fundamental processes that govern the evolution of objects in the universe as well as the evolution of the universe itself, Plewa said. Many aspects of theoretical astrophysics, cosmology and particle physics in particular, aim to investigate the origin and infancy of the universe, the formation of the first stars and galaxies, and the creation of the elements necessary to build life as we know it.

While the concept of astrophysics may seem far removed from everyday life on Earth, some of the fields brightest minds have applied their expertise to developing sustainable and clean energy sources to ensure energy security and improve environmental protection, a topic of central interest to HEDLA this. year.

Among HEDLA's featured speakers specializing in sustainable energy development is Bruce Remington, a distinguished member of the technical staff at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Remington studies fusion energy science, an interdisciplinary field focused on developing an energy source based on controlled thermonuclear fusion reactions, which is the same type of reaction that powers the sun and other stars.

The conference banquet speaker is Daniel Casey, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Casey, who works with Remington, earned his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2012 and earned a Early Career Research Program award from the US Department of Energy's Office of Science in 2023. During the HEDLA banquet, Casey will discuss recent results and prospects for creating sustainable energy sources on Earth using star-like thermonuclear reactions, which are created by fusing hydrogen and helium isotopes with some of the most powerful lasers in the world.

I hope the conference will foster collaboration between many researchers and also interaction between graduate students and established researchers, said Peter Beerli, chair of the Department of Scientific Informatics. Research institutions like FSU as well as our department should lend a hand in organizing conferences such as HEDLA that foster exchanges and collaborations of research ideas between faculty at many different institutions and around the world.

To learn more about the HEDLA 2024 conference, visit hedla2024.sc.fsu.edu. For more information about FSU's Scientific Computing Department, visit sc.fsu.edu.