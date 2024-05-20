



In the digital age of deepfakes and AI, a timely new guide – launched by a team including a Swansea University expert – will help judges assess whether open-source images presented in evidence are authentic, reliable and trustworthy.

Open source information has become increasingly vital in legal proceedings and fact-finding missions in the pursuit of accountability and justice. This is particularly true in the field of human rights, humanitarian law and international criminal law, as can be seen in the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. The new guide, which was produced by a group of legal scholars, human rights lawyers and experts in open source investigation, seeks to demystify the complex process of evaluating open source digital images. The guide is called “Evaluating Open Source Digital Images: A Guide for Judges and Fact Collectors”.' It aims to equip judges, fact-finders and decision-makers with the tools needed to effectively assess the credibility, trustworthiness and probative value of open source evidence. It covers key issues such as authentication, metadata analysis and source authentication. It provides clear definitions, practical examples and detailed guidance, enabling users to make informed assessments and decisions when faced with open source evidence. The guide will be available in multiple languages ​​- including English, Ukrainian, Arabic, French and Spanish – ensuring access to a global audience. He has authored Honored Contributors from institutions including Swansea University, Queen Mary University of London, Open Society Justice Initiative, University of California Berkeley, Mnemonic, WITNESS, University of Essex, University of Oxford and School Center Hertie for Fundamental Rights. Professor Yvonne McDermott Rees of Swansea University, one of the co-authors of guidingsaid: “This guide fills a critical gap in the legal landscape. For the first time, adjudicators and fact-finders have access to a dedicated resource that equips them with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively evaluate digital open source information .” Co-author Dr. Daragh Murray, from Queen Mary University of London, said: Open source digital information has emerged as a powerful tool in the pursuit of accountability. However, its use presents unique challenges for legal professionals. This guide represents a milestone in addressing these challenges and empowering judges and fact-finders to navigate the complexities of open source evidence.” Scheduled for publication on Monday, May 20, 2024, 'Evaluating Open Source Digital Imagery: A Guide for Judges and Fact-Gatherers' represents a fundamental advance in the field of legal practice and human rights advocacy. Translation and production were funded by Swansea University's ESRC Impact Acceleration Account and REAL project at Swansea University, funded by UKRI Frontier Research Grant EP/X016021/1. The work was also supported by the Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences (IHSS) at Queen Mary University of London; The Center for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School, Berlin, and the Digital Verification Unit at the University of Essex. The guide is accessible online or launch event is scheduled for Friday 24 May 2024 from 3.30pm-5pm at the Inner Temple, Crown Office Row, Temple, London EC4Y 7HL. Speakers include: Lord Justice Birss, Judge of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales and Deputy Chief Justice of Civil Justice.

Her Excellency Judge Joanna Korner, Judge of the International Criminal Court.

Dr Daragh Murray, Queen Mary University of London and Professor Yvonne McDermott Rees, Swansea University, co-authored the guiding. Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law, Swansea University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swansea.ac.uk/press-office/news-events/news/2024/05/real-or-fake-new-guide-will-help-judges-assess-digital-open-source-evidence-in-legal-cases.php

