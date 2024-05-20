The world reacts to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Political News

World leaders have expressed their condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Rescuers began searching for Rais on Sunday afternoon after his plane, which was also carrying nine other officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, went missing in Iran's northwestern mountainous region near the border with Azerbaijan.

On Monday morning, emergency workers found the missing helicopter. State television reported that the body of the president and that of others on board had been identified.

Here are some reactions to the death of presidents from around the world:

China

President Xi Jinping called Raisi's tragic death a great loss for the Iranian people and the Chinese people have lost a good friend, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Egypt

A statement from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt prays that the late Iranian president and the deceased may rest in the mercy of God Almighty and give their families patience and comfort, expressing solidarity of the Arabs. The Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident.

European Union

European Council President Charles Michel expressed the bloc's sincere condolences for the deaths of Raisi, Amirabollahian and other Iranian officials who died in the crash.

Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, also expressed his condolences.

The EU expresses its condolences to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected, he said in a statement.

Hamas

The Palestinian group conveyed its deepest condolences and solidarity to Khamenei, the Iranian government and people for this great loss.

He praised Raisi and Amirabollahia for supporting Palestine against Israel and expressed confidence that the deep-rooted Iranian institutions will overcome the consequences of this great defeat.

Hezbollah

Lebanon Iran Group praised the struggle of the martyrs in defending the nation's causes and their service to Iran, calling on God to bless them with his mercy, protect Khamenei and give Iran the ability to overcome the ordeal with patience and patience and determination.

INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the death of Raisis.

His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relations will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow, Modi wrote on X.

iraq

We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani said in a statement.

Ital

In an interview for the Italian broadcaster Channel 5, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she sees in these hours that the Iranian authorities are believing the thesis of the accident and not conspiracy theories.

I do not see any change in the internal order in Iran, we are in constant contact with our European allies and the G7 because we are talking about an incident that is part of a particularly complex regional framework, she said.

I hope that the next Iranian leadership wants to commit to the stabilization and peace of the region, she added.

Japan

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said the country expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran for the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

Jordan

In a post on the social media platform X, King Abdullah of Jordan expressed his deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of the President's brother Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister brother Hossein Amir Abdullahian and those who accompanied him. those.

May God have mercy on them all. We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult situation, he added.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was deeply saddened by the news, noting that he had the honor of meeting Rais last November.

His dedication to justice, peace and the upliftment of the ummah [the Islamic community] it was really inspiring. We committed to strengthen Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our peoples and the Muslim world. Our oath will be fulfilled, Ibrahim said.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning in Pakistan.

May the souls of the martyrs rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with its usual courage, Sharif wrote in X.

Pope Francis

The Pope sent condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

I send condolences for the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and all those who lost their lives in yesterday's helicopter crash, the 87-year-old Pope wrote in a telegram written in English and addressed to Khamenei.

Entrusting the souls of the departed to the mercy of the Almighty and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, I send the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time.

Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his condolences to the people of Iran.

Asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for [those killed] and to their families with patience and comfort. We belong to Allah and to Him we will return”, he wrote in X.

Russia

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the deaths of two senior officials he called Russia's trusted friends.

Their role in strengthening Russian-Iranian mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership of trust is invaluable, Lavrov said.

We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to all the friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you at this sad hour.

President Vladimir Putin joined Lavrov in expressing Tehran's condolences.

Raisi was an outstanding politician whose whole life was dedicated to serving his country, Putin said in a letter to Khamenei, published on the Kremlin's website.

As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of a strategic partnership, he added.

SUDAN

In a statement, the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly Iranian people.

He prays to God Almighty to have mercy on the President and his companions and to give their families patience and comfort, expressing the solidarity of the Government of Sudan and its people with the Iranian leadership and people in this great loss, statement. added.

SYRIA

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad confirmed Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the dead.

Assad added that Syria had worked with the late president to ensure that strategic ties between Syria and Iran remain prosperous, recalling Raisis' important visit to Syria as part of strengthening ties for the benefit of both nations.

Turkey

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan offered condolences and said Ankara had been in contact with Iran since hearing about the clash on Sunday.

He said Turkey's relevant institutions, including the defense ministry and the disaster management authority, tried their best, but unfortunately, we were not able to hear good news, he told a news conference. joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad.

Venezuela

Deeply saddened that I have to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an outstanding world leader as our brother Ebrahim is and always will be, an excellent human being, a defender of the sovereignty of his people and an unconditional friend of our country, the President of Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro said in a statement on the social media platform X.

Houthis of Yemen

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, expressed his deepest condolences to the Iranian people and the families of the officials who died in the accident.

Al-Houthi added his assurance that Iran will continue to stick to the loyal leaders of their people, by Godswill.

United Arab Emirates

Our hearts are with you at this difficult time. Our prayers are that God will cover them with His great mercy and dwell them in His vast Paradise, said the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

United States

The United States State Department has expressed its official condolences for the deaths of Rais and other officials in a helicopter crash.

As Iran elects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms, department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said he had no knowledge of the cause of the helicopter crash.

I can't speculate what could have been the cause, he told reporters.