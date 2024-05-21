Amal Clooney releases expert report supporting ICC arrest warrant applications for crimes in Israel and Palestine: Clooney Foundation for Justice





Amal Clooney releases expert report supporting ICC arrest warrant applications for crimes in Israel and Palestine “More than four months ago, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asked me to help him assess the evidence of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task. Together we have engaged in an extensive process of evidence review and legal analysis, including at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The panel and its academic advisors are experts in international law, including international humanitarian law and international criminal law. Two members of the Panel are appointed as special advisory experts by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Two members of the panel are former judges at the criminal courts in The Hague. Despite our different personal backgrounds, our legal findings are unanimous. We have unanimously decided that the Court has jurisdiction over crimes committed in Palestine and by Palestinian nationals. We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including hostage-taking, murder and crimes of sexual violence. We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including starvation as a method of war, murder, persecution and extermination. I have served on this Panel because I believe in the rule of law and the need to protect civilian lives. The law protecting civilians in war was developed more than 100 years ago and it applies in every country in the world regardless of the reasons for a conflict. As a human rights lawyer, I will never accept that one child's life has less value than another. I do not accept that every conflict is beyond the reach of the law, nor that any author is above the law. So I support the historic step taken by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to bring justice to the victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine. Today my colleagues and I have published an oped and a detailed legal report of the findings of the Panels. My approach is not to provide a constant commentary on my work, but to let the work speak for itself. I hope the witnesses will cooperate with the ongoing investigation. And I hope that justice will prevail in a region that has already suffered greatly.” Amal Clooney Attorney and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice To read Amal Clooney's Financial Times, click here. Opedi is also available in Arabic (here) and Hebrew (here). For any further questions please get in touch [email protected]

