Haiti's main international airport reopens nearly three months after gang violence forced it to close





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti's main international airport reopened Monday for the first time in nearly three months after unrelenting gang violence forced authorities to close it to all traffic in early March. The reopening of Toussaint-Louverture airport in the capital Port-au-Prince is expected to help ease critical shortages of medicine and other basic supplies as the country's main seaport remains paralyzed. However, only Sunrise Airways, a local carrier, is currently flying in and out of Port-au-Prince. US-based airlines are not expected to begin doing so until late May or early June. The first scheduled flight was from Sunrise Airways to Miami and scheduled to depart at 2:30 PM EDT. Before Monday's reopening, the only airport operating in Haiti was the one located in the northern coastal city of Cap-Hatien. However, it was impossible to escape the country, as the roads leading from Port-au-Prince to Cap-Hatien are controlled by gangs who have opened fire on passing cars and buses. As a result, the US government evacuated hundreds of its citizens by helicopter from a hilly neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, as well as non-profit organizations, as powerful gangs surrounded parts of the capital. The attacks began on February 29, with gunmen taking control of police stations, opening fire at Port-au-Prince airport and storming Haiti's two largest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates. The gangs have since directed their attacks on previously peaceful communities, leaving thousands homeless. More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured in Haiti from January to March, an increase of more than 50% compared to the same period last year, according to the United Nations. The airport attack left former prime minister Ariel Henry locked out of Haiti as he was on an official trip to Kenya at the time. He has since resigned and a transitional presidential council is looking for a new prime minister for Haiti. It is also tasked with electing a new cabinet and organizing general elections. In recent weeks, US military planes have landed at Port-au-Prince airport with supplies, including medicine and hydration fluids, as well as civilian contractors to help Haiti prepare for the arrival of foreign forces expected to help quell the violence caused by the gangs that control 80% of the capital. On Sunday, Korir Singoei, Kenya's principal foreign affairs secretary, said a plan to deploy police officers from the East African country was in its final stages. I can tell you for sure that that deployment will happen in the next few days, several weeks, he said. Singoei added that there is no chance at all of Kenyan President William Ruto visiting Haiti. Ruto was scheduled to depart Kenya on Sunday for a four-day official visit to the US, where he is expected to meet with President Joe Biden. In March, Kenya and Haiti signed agreements to salvage a plan for the African country to deploy 1,000 police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation to help quell the violence. Other countries expected to support Kenyan forces include the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh. It was not immediately clear when those forces would arrive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/haitis-international-airport-reopens-rcna153117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos