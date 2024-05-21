International
World News In Brief: Myanmar violence intensifies, praise for Brazilian refugee response, Bah prisoners in Yemen
Our team on the ground is deeply alarmed by recent reports of further escalation of violence and destruction taking place in the villages of Buthidaung and Maungdaw, said UN spokesperson Stphane Dujarric, briefing reporters at UN headquarters on Monday.
Renewed violence and destruction of property in Buthidaung has resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians, mostly Rohingya. Myanmar's military has fueled tensions between the Rohingya and ethnic Rakhine, UN rights chief Volker Trk said. in a statement on Sunday.
This is a critical period when the risk of further atrocity crimes is particularly acute, he said, calling on the rebels from the Arakan army and government forces to stop fighting.
The food is running out
In the Rakhine capital, Sittwe, there are reports of food and cash shortages, rising market prices, water shortages and the spread of waterborne diseases. Humanitarian aid and essential services have been severely disrupted, Mr. Dujarric said.
We call on all military and political leaders as well as community influencers to do their part to de-escalate and defuse efforts to reignite inter-communal tensions, particularly between ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya, and to avoid repeating the human rights atrocities we have seen in the past. in Rakhine state, said Mr. Dujarric.
Mr. Trk called on Bangladesh to once again extend protection to vulnerable people seeking safety and for the international community to provide all necessary support.
This call was echoed by the head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCRFilippo Grandi who said the conflict and violence stemming from brutal military repression by the ruling junta was worsening dramatically.
I call on all parties to guarantee the safety of civilians and humanitarians, he said in X.
Brazil's refugee response wins praise from senior UNHCR official
Brazil's unified and comprehensive refugee response, which focuses on protection and finding solutions for refugees, won praise from UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou in a statement on Monday.
During a week-long visit to the country, he said Brazil's commitment to comprehensive refugee policies shows that documentation, asylum and other forms of protection, combined with access to work, livelihoods, education and health, are the best way to reach a solution.
The Assistant Commissioners' trip included visits to innovative projects in São Paulo and Manaus that focus on employing refugees and helping them integrate into local communities.
In Brasilia, the capital, he met with national authorities to open the second consultation of the Cartagena+40 Process, a process to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Cartagena Declaration on Refugees, emphasizing inclusion and integration.
The flood in Rio Grande do Sul
Mr. Mazous' visit came as southern Brazil experienced heavy rains and flooding that left more than two million people affected, according to official figures, including more than 100 deaths.
Flooding has devastated areas in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, leaving around 43,000 refugees in need of international protection.
UNHCR is working with the authorities to provide aid, technical assistance for shelter management and providing reliable information to refugees and migrants.
Yemen: Rights experts call for release of Bah prisoners
Leading rights experts called on Monday for the urgent release of five people belonging to the Bah Faith, one year after their abduction by the de facto authorities in Yemen.
The five detainees remain at serious risk of torture, said independent rights experts, including Nazila Ghanea, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion.
In a statement alleging targeted persecution of religious minorities in Yemen, rights experts said the Ansar Allah Movement, also known as the Houthis, was responsible.
The history of hate speech
Other Bahá'í believers who have been released have faced intense pressure to renounce their religious beliefs, rights experts said, before warning that hate speech against minorities, including by Sanaa's Houthi Grand Mufti, had made things worse.
Special Rapporteurs are part of Special procedures THE Human Rights Council. They do not receive a salary for their work and serve in their individual capacity.
