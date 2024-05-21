Biden to announce 1 million claims awarded for VA benefits under toxic exposure law • Nebraska Examiner

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will announce in New Hampshire on Tuesday that 1 million claims have been awarded for benefits under the toxic exposure law that Congress passed less than two years ago after the military's use of airborne incinerators opened in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The law, passed with broad bipartisan support after years of advocacy by veterans, their families and service organizations, has also resulted in more than 145,000 people enrolling in health care provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told reporters on a call before the announcement that the law has made tangible, life-changing differences for veterans and their survivors.

That has meant more than $5.7 billion in earned benefits for veterans, as well as access to no-cost VA health care in all 50 states and territories, McDonough said.

'Significant expansion of benefits'

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden said during the call that the law, known as the PACT Act, represents the most significant expansion of benefits and services for poison-exposed veterans, including veterans exposed to burn pits and veterans certain exposed to radiation and agent. orange.

This is really personal for the president given his experiences as a military parent, Tanden said. The Bidens' son, Beau, died at the age of 46 in 2015 from brain cancer.

The approval rate for benefits under the PACT Act is about 75%, according to a senior administration official.

Biden will make the announcement during a trip to Nashua, New Hampshire.

Congress struggled for years before reaching a compromise on when and how to provide health care and benefits to veterans exposed to open-air burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hazardous chemicals, medical waste, batteries and other toxic substances were disposed of in those incineration pits, usually located on military bases. Service members had no choice but to live and work alongside the smoke, often inhaling it.

The law added 23 illnesses to the list of conditions the VA deems to be related to military service, eliminating the arduous and complicated process many veterans had to go through trying to get health care and benefits for those diagnoses.

Before the bill became law, veterans often had to prove to the VA that their illnesses were related to their military service if they wanted to receive benefits or health care for those illnesses.

Controversy about provider incentives

US Senate VOTE 84-14 in June 2022 to send the legislation to the House of Representatives, where it was delayed for weeks due to a dispute over incentivizing health care providers to move to rural or very rural areas.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 342-88 vote in July, after that section was removed from the package. Senators VOTE 86-11 in August to send the bill to Biden's desk.

President signed the bill during a ceremony on August 10.

When they came home, many of the strongest and best warriors we sent to war were not the same, Biden said during the event. Headache, numbness, dizziness, cancer. My son Beau was one of them.

VA has one interactive dashboard that gives veterans information on how to apply for health care and benefits under the PACT Act, and how many claims have been filed.

The VA has a calendar of in-person events that can be found here. Veterans or their family members can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 to ask about PACT Act benefits.