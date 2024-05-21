The Academy of Medical Sciences announces new Fellows for 2024

Tuesday 21 May 2024

The Academy of Medical Sciences has elected 58 outstanding biomedical and health scientists to its prestigious Fellowship.

Young Fellows are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of biomedical and health sciences, new research discoveries and the translation of developments into benefits for patients and the wider society.

The 2024 cohort contains two notable firsts – the University of Liverpool Professor Reecha Sofat is the first participant of the Academy FLIER Leadership Program to be elected to Fellowship, and Professor Samir Bhatt BY Imperial College London is the first springboard the winner to become a member of the Academy.

Professor Sofat, who specializes in clinical pharmacology, said:”The FLIER program was instrumental in shaping my development as a leader in healthcare research and innovation. It provided me with invaluable skills, networks and perspectives that have accelerated my career trajectory. I am honored to now join the Academy Fellowship where I can continue to drive progress at the interface of academia, industry and policy.”

Epidemiologist and statistician Professor Bhatt was awarded £100,000 for his work on infectious disease outbreaks through the Academy's Springboard scheme, which provides a bespoke support package for biomedical researchers starting their first freelance post to help at the start of their research career.

Professor Bhatt, Professor of Statistics and Public Health, said: “The Springboard Award from the Academy was an important and key moment in my independent research career. He provided essential funding and support to pursue my research vision and has contributed to many new research directions as well as the work we have undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being selected now for an Academy Fellowship is a testament to the importance of educating and inspiring the next generation of biomedical leaders.

The expertise of the Fellows selected this year spans a wide range of clinical and non-clinical disciplines, from midwifery to cancer stem cell biology. They join an esteemed Fellowship of over 1,400 researchers who are at the heart of the Academy's work, which includes educating the next generation of researchers and shaping research and health policy in the UK and around the world.

This year's cohort marks an important milestone in the Academy's efforts to promote equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within its Fellowship selections. Among the new members, 41% are women, the highest percentage ever elected. Additionally, black, Asian and minority ethnic representation is 29%, an increase of 11% from last year. The new members hold positions in institutions across the UK, including Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and York.

Among the 2024 Fellows is Professor Vittal Katikireddi, Professor of Public Health and Health Inequalities at the University of Glasgow and Honorary Consultant in Public Health Scotland. Professor Katikireddi's research focuses on improving the development and application of evidence to inform public health policy.

Professor Katikireddi received:”Becoming a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences is a welcome recognition of the importance of public health research in addressing health disparities. By harnessing the power of data and innovative methodologies, we can generate strong evidence to guide policymakers in creating healthier and fairer societies.”

Professor Andrew Morris PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “It is an honor to welcome these brilliant minds to our Community. Our young members lead pioneering work in biomedical research and are bringing about remarkable improvements in healthcare. We look forward to working with and learning from them in our quest to foster an open and progressive research environment that improves the health of people everywhere through excellence in medical science.

“We are extremely proud that two talented individuals – Professors Sofat and Bhatt – have seen such success following their involvement in the Academy's programs designed to nurture research talent and future leaders.

“It is also welcome to note that this year's group is the most diverse yet, in terms of gender, ethnicity and geography. While this progress is encouraging, we recognize that there is still much work to be done to truly diversify our Community. We remain committed to our EDI goals and will continue to take significant steps to ensure that our Community reflects the rich diversity of the society we serve.”

The new members will be formally inducted into the Academy at a ceremony on Wednesday 18 September 2024.

The Academy of Medical Sciences is the independent and expert body representing the diversity of medical science in the UK. Its mission is to advance biomedical and health research and its translation into benefits for society. Elected Fellows of the Academy are the most influential scientists in the UK and worldwide, drawn from the NHS, academia, industry and public service.

The full list of members of the Academy of Medical Sciences elected in 2024:

Professor Ivan AhelUniversity of Oxford (Structural Biology)

Professor Amrita AhluwaliaQueen Mary University of London (Vascular Pharmacology)

Professor Ammar El-ChalabiKings College London (Neurology)

Dr Annaliesa AndersonPfizer (Vaccinology)

Professor Michael BarrettUniversity of Glasgow (parasitology)

Dr. Axel BehrensCancer Research Institute (Cancer Stem Cell Biology)

Professor Samir BhattImperial College London (Health Science)

Professor James BoardmanUniversity of Edinburgh (Neonatal Medicine)

Professor G Marius CloreNational Institute of Health (NMR Spectometry)

Professor Konstantin KusiosUniversity of Oxford (Biomedical Engineering)

Professor Mark CraggUniversity of Southampton (Experimental Cancer Biology)

Professor Alun DaviesImperial College London (Vascular Surgery)

Professor Jane DaviesImperial College London (Paediatrics)

Professor Christopher DentonUniversity College London (Rheumatology)

Professor Waljit DhilloImperial College London (Neuroendocrinology)

Professor Michael EddlestonUniversity of Edinburgh (Clinical Toxicology)

Professor Gene FederUniversity of Bristol (Primary Care)

Professor Dean FennellUniversity of Leicester (Mesothelioma Research)

Professor Rashida FerrandLondon School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (International Health)

Professor Nita ForouhiUniversity of Cambridge (Population Health and Nutrition)

Professor Fang Gao SmithUniversity of Birmingham (Anaesthesia and Critical Care)

Professor Susan GathercoleUniversity of Cambridge (Child Psychology)

Dr Fiona Godleeformer British Medical Journal (BMJ) (Health Journalism)

Professor Alison GrantLondon School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (International Health)

Professor Catherine HarmerUniversity of Oxford (Neuroscience)

Professor Andrew HorneUniversity of Edinburgh (Reproductive Sciences)

Professor Srinivasa Katikireddi, University of Glasgow (Public Health)

Professor Saye Hock KhooUniversity of Liverpool (Pharmacology)

Professor Julian KnightUniversity of Oxford (Genomic Medicine)

Professor David LallooLiverpool School of Tropical Medicine (Tropical Medicine/Global Health)

Professor Teresa LambeUniversity of Oxford (Vaccine Immunology)

Professor Azeem MajeedImperial College London (Primary Care)

Dr Niall MartinArtios (Drug Discovery)

Professor Roberto MayorUniversity College London (Neurobiology)

Professor Jane McKeatingUniversity of Oxford (Virology)

Professor Adam MeadUniversity of Oxford (Haematology)

Professor Hisham MehannaUniversity of Birmingham (Head and Neck Surgery)

Professor William NewmanManchester Center for Genomic Medicine

Professor Faith OsierImperial College London (Immunology and Vaccinology)

Professor Maddy ParsonsKing's College London (Cell Biology)

Professor K John PasiRoche Products Ltd (Haematology)

Professor Eugenia Piddini, University of Bristol (Cell Biology)

Professor Sergio QuezadaUniversity College London (Immunotherapy)

Professor Rebecca ReynoldsUniversity of Edinburgh (Metabolic Medicine)

Professor Richard RileyUniversity of Birmingham (Biostatistics)

Professor Alison RodgerUniversity College London (Infectious Diseases)

Professor Rustam Al-Shahi SalmanUniversity of Edinburgh (Neurology)

Professor Jane SandallKing's College London (Mami)

Professor Mark SkulferUniversity of York (Healthcare Research)

Professor Kevin ShakesheffUniversity of Nottingham/Open University (Pharmacy)

Professor Alexander SimpsonUniversity of Newcastle (Respiratory Medicine)

Professor Debra SkeneUniversity of Surrey (Neuroendocrinology)

Professor Reecha SofatUniversity of Liverpool (Clinical Pharmacology)

Professor Tara Spiers-JonesUniversity of Edinburgh (Neurodegeneration)

Professor Shakila ThangarathinamUniversity of Birmingham (Maternal Health)

Professor James WildUniversity of Sheffield (Magnetic Resonance Physics)

Dr. Marta ZllaticMRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology (Neuroscience)

Professor Krina ZondervanUniversity of Oxford (Women's Reproductive Health)

This year's Fellows were selected from 365 candidates. The eight Sectional Committees met in March to consider potential members for induction into the Academy in 2024. Three nominators from within the Fellowship must endorse each candidate. The Registrar of the Academy supervises the elections. 115 candidates have been shortlisted for peer review. The election brings the total number of members to 1,472.