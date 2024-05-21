International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





War crimes prosecutor seeks arrest of Israeli and Hamas leaders JERUSALEM (AP) – The chief prosecutor of the world's highest war crimes court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court on Monday charged Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders with war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel. The announcement was a symbolic blow that deepened Israel's isolation over the war in Gaza. Israeli leaders condemned the move as shameful and anti-Semitic. Hamas also denied the allegations. A jury will review the prosecutor's evidence and decide whether to issue arrest warrants and allow a case to proceed. Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead hours after their helicopter crashed in fog. This leaves the Islamic Republic without two key leaders, while extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quickly appointed a little-known vice president as caretaker on Monday. The supreme leader has the final say in the Shiite theocracy. He insisted the government was in control, but the deaths mark another blow to a country beset by pressure at home and abroad. Iran has not offered any reason for the downing, nor has it suggested sabotage for the downing of the helicopter. It fell on the mountainous terrain in a sudden and intense fog. Former South African leader Zuma was disqualified from next week's election CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been disqualified from running for a seat in Parliament in next week's national election because of a previous criminal conviction. The ruling by the country's highest court is sure to raise political tensions ahead of a key vote in Africa's most advanced economy. Zuma once led South Africa's ruling African National Congress party, but was forced out as its leader and resigned as president in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. He has re-emerged with a new political party challenging his former allies. The ANC could be forced into a coalition government for the first time. The condition of the prime minister of Slovakia improves after an assassination attempt BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The condition of populist Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is improving after an assassination attempt last week that rocked the European Union country deeply polarized over his policies. The hospital treating Fico in the central city of Bansk Bystrica says it is Fico's “Clinical improvement, communication, inflammatory parameters are slowly decreasing.” It is said that Fico remains hospitalized at the moment. Monday's announcement came a day after the clinic announced that Fico, 59, was no longer in a life-threatening condition after being shot in the abdomen in the town of Handlova, nearly 85 miles northeast of the capital, Bratislava. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

