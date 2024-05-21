1 million veterans have received benefits from toxic exposure





More than one million American veterans have received benefits through the PACT Act, President Joe Biden will announce during a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday. The president signed bipartisan legislation nearly two years ago to expand health care services and benefits for service members who were exposed to environmental toxins while deployed. What you need to know More than one million American veterans and survivors have received benefits through the PACT Act

President Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act into law in 2022 to expand health care services and benefits for service members who were exposed to environmental toxins while deployed

The most common toxic exposures are burn pits and Agent Orange

The VA awards PACT Act benefits to about 75% of those who apply to the program The president has long believed that many veterans who became ill while serving and fighting for our country should fight the VA for their care as well, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said Monday during a briefing on the historic moment. McDonough said the president made it clear to me when I entered the service that we had a mission, which was to fight like hell for vets. The days when the VA moved too slowly to recognize the harmful effects of toxic exposure are over. In March, the Department of Veterans Affairs opened eligibility for the act's benefits and services to all former service members who were exposed to toxins while in the military. The benefits were not scheduled to take effect until 2034. The secretary said the VA has awarded more than $5.7 billion in earned benefits to veterans in all 50 states and US territories, including 34,000 in California, 44,000 in Georgia and 110,000 in Texas. VA provides PACT Act benefits and services to about 75% of those who apply to the program. It has also provided toxic exposure screenings to nearly 5 million veterinarians, about 43% of whom reported having at least one exposure. Through the act, about 145,000 veterans were able to register for health care. McDonough said the most common conditions veterans are treated for through the PACT Act include allergic rhinitis, bronchial asthma, hypertension, sinusitis and genital and urinary conditions. About 3.5 million veterans have been exposed to radiation, toxic fragments, hazardous materials and other toxic substances during service, according to the VA. The most common exposures are burn pits and Agent Orange.

